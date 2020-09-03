United States Crowdsourced Security Market by Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End User Industry, Company and Region - Forecast to 2025

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Crowdsourced Security Market By Type (Web Application, Mobile Application, Others), By Deployment Mode (Cloud v/s On-Premises), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs), By End User Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Crowdsourced Security Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of during the forecast period.



The United States Crowdsourced Security Market is driven by the demand for digital transformation in organizations relating to cyber security, fueling the need to upgrade traditional security methodologies, the growing demand to meet compliance requirements, among others. Additionally, the advent of several new technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud-based platforms, and machine learning among others has increased the need for the enterprises to adopt advanced safety & security measures to stay in business.



The United States Crowdsourced Security Market is segmented based on type, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry, company and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into web application, mobile application and others. The mobile application segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the increasing adoption rate of mobile applications since many enterprises have started serving their customers through mobile applications.



Based on organization size, the market can be bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the presence of resources, budget and decision-making bodies in these organizations which adopt new and innovative approaches to attain maximum security for their systems and applications.



Major players operating in the United States Crowdsourced Security Market include Applause, Bugcrowd Inc., Cobalt Labs Inc., HackerOne, Planit, Rainforest, Synack, Passbrains, Detectify and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



For instance, in June 2019, Bugcrowd partnered with IOActive, a research-fueled security service provider, to combine their efforts for providing robust security solutions to each other's growing customer base, including crowdsourced bug bounty and vulnerability disclosure programs, full-stack assessments, and continuous testing.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the United States Crowdsourced Security Market.

To classify and forecast the United States Crowdsourced Security Market based on type, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Crowdsourced Security Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Crowdsourced Security Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Crowdsourced Security Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. United States Crowdsourced Security Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Web Application, Mobile Application, Others)

5.2.2. By Deployment Mode (Cloud v/s On-Premises)

5.2.3. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs)

5.2.4. By End User Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others)

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.6. By Company (2018)

5.3. Product Market Map



6. United States Large Enterprises Crowdsourced Security Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type

6.2.2. By Deployment Mode

6.2.3. By End User Industry



7. United States SMEs Crowdsourced Security Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Deployment Mode

7.2.3. By End User Industry



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Challenges



9. Market Trends & Developments



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competition Outlook

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Company Details

10.2.1.1. Applause

10.2.1.2. Bugcrowd Inc.

10.2.1.3. Cobalt Labs Inc.

10.2.1.4. HackerOne

10.2.1.5. Planit

10.2.1.6. Rainforest

10.2.1.7. Synack

10.2.1.8. Passbrains

10.2.1.9. Detectify



11. Strategic Recommendations



