United States country profile

The USA is the world's foremost economic and military power, with global interests and an unmatched global reach.

America's gross domestic product accounts for close to a quarter of the world total, and its military budget is reckoned to be almost as much as the rest of the world's defence spending put together.

The country is also a major source of entertainment: American TV, Hollywood films, jazz, blues, rock and rap music are primary ingredients in global popular culture.

The United States originated in a revolution which separated it from the British Crown. The constitution, drafted in 1787, established a federal system with a division of powers which has remained unchanged in form since its inception.

FACTS

LEADERS

President: Donald Trump

Donald Trump confounded expectations by winning the 2016 election

Republican candidate Donald Trump defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton to win the presidency in the 2016 election. Mr Trump's victory was one of the biggest upsets in US political history, confounding the opinion polls and putting an end to eight years of Democratic control of the White House. A billionaire businessman, reality TV star and political outsider, Mr Trump campaigned on a vow to "make America great again".

He presented himself as an agent of change who would bring manufacturing jobs back to the US, tear up unfavourable trade deals, and curb illegal immigration. President Trump renegotiated the North America Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, held talks with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, imposed tariffs on Chinese imports, withdrawn from the Iran nuclear agreement, and recognised Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.

He had less success in pushing through his domestic agenda on cutting migration and replacing the Democrats' public healthcare programme, despite managing to enact major tax cuts.

His handling of the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic drew widespread criticism, and he went on to lose the presidential election to Democrat former Vice-President Joe Biden in November.

But his brand of populist rhetoric has changed the nature of conservative politics and the Republican Party in the United States.

MEDIA

US-based web services such as Google, Facebook and Twitter are transforming news

The US has the most highly-developed mass media in the world. Its dramas, comedies, soaps, animations, music videos and films have a global audience and are staple fare for broadcasters worldwide.

Television is the most popular medium. The amount of content consumed via live broadcast TV is falling as video-on-demand platforms flourish.

The US is the home of the internet. Access is unrestricted.

TIMELINE

European settlers rebelled against rule from Britain in 1775, starting the War of Independence

1565 - First permanent European settlement in North America.

17th-18th centuries - Hundreds of thousands of Africans brought over and sold into slavery to work on cotton and tobacco plantations.

1775 - American Revolution: George Washington leads colonist Continental Army to fight against British rule.

1787 - Founding Fathers draw up new constitution for United States of America. Constitution comes into effect in 1788.

