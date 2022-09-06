United States Conferences, Concert and Event Market Report 2022: Deployment of Best-In-Class Technology That Can Handle Entire Events Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Dublin, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Conferences, Concert and Event Market, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Conferences, Concert and Event Market is expected to reach US$ 399.88 Billion by 2027. The United States is appreciated for its National pride, buoyant spirit, and every region has its traditions. However, events are universally adored in the United States.

An upsurge in the frequency of corporate meetings, inductions, conferences, exhibitions, music concerts, and sports events drives the growth of the United States events industry . Furthermore, the deployment of best-in-class technology that can handle the entire event propels the industry's growth. Moreover, customarily held multidimensional events are key drivers of the United States events market.

Corporate Events & Seminars account for the Maximum Events Share
On the basis of type, the United States events industry includes Music concerts, Festivals, Sports, Exhibitions & Conferences, Corporate Events & Seminars, and others. Corporate Events & Seminars hold the largest market share, owing to the rise in the number of corporate companies coupled with frequent seminars and events conducted by them. In addition, seminars and events involve interaction between speaker and audience, increasing the number of attendees.

Further, based on age group, the 21-40 age groups are more involved and participate in various events like sports events, music concerts, exhibitions, festivals, etc. Music concerts attract most of the 21-40 age group population, especially the youth and middle-aged individual's preference for rap and hip-hop music concerts. As per the research findings, United States Conferences, Concert and Event Industry is likely to grow with a CAGR of 7.76% from 2021-2027.

United States Conferences, Concert and Event Market Size was US$ 255.31 Billion in 2021
By Organizers, United States events industry categorized into Corporate, Sports, Education, Entertainment and Others. Entertainment events play a vital role in rejuvenating moods, reducing stress, helping to discover new music, and providing unique experiences. Currently, due to the pandemic, many entertainment companies are shifting towards the virtual way of organizing events to entertain United States people by Netflix, Amazon Prime, and others.

Furthermore, the corporate segment accounted for the largest organizer market in the United States events industry. Sports events have become more commercialized in recent years. Thus, sports serve as a significant marketing advertisement opportunity for event organizer companies, which sponsor these events. In addition, sponsorships from different brands such as Redbull, Nike, Monster Energy, Cocoa Cola for major global three-day festival, and small gig or act in a social club or arena boost the growth of the events industry in the United States.

By revenue source, United States events, conferences, concert industry classified into ticket, sponsorship, and others. With sponsorships, many foremost organizations increase their brand visibility by engaging customers to make a powerful command and also reach out to potential customers to boost sales. Moreover, sponsoring an event increases reach among potential buyers and customers, which drives sales.

Type - United States Conferences, Concert and Event Market breakup by 6 viewpoints
1. Music Concert
2. Festivals
3. Sports
4. Exhibitions & Conferences
5. Corporate Events & Seminar
6. Others

Revenue Source - United States Conferences, Concert and Event Market breakup by 3 viewpoints
1. Tickets
2. Sponsorship
3. Others

Organizers - United States Conferences, Concert and Event Market breakup by 5 viewpoints
1. Corporate
2. Sports
3. Education
4. Entertainment
5. Others

Age Group - United States Conferences, Concert and Event Market breakup by 3 viewpoints
1. Below 20 Years
2. 21-40 Years
3. Above 40

All key players have been covered from 2 viewpoints

  • Overview

  • Recent Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t07nl1

