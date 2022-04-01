United States Compliance Management Kit 2022: Infrastructure Tools Necessary to Address Mandated Requirements

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Compliance Management Kit 2022 - Gold Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The compliance management kit offers a full range of tools to help enterprises of all sizes to address these issues. The Compliance Management kit provides the infrastructure tools necessary to address these mandated requirements.

Recent ransomware attacks focused most C-Level executives on asset security and compliance as more business is conducted on the Internet. In addition, not meeting compliance mandates exposes enterprises to damaged reputations and fines. The Compliance Management Kit provides tools that are properly implemented minimizes those risks. The Compliance Management Kit is the must-have tool to meet mandated governmental and industry compliance objectives.

The Kit comes in three versions. Each version contains the Compliance Management White Paper, a self-scoring Security Audit Program, a PCI Audit Program, and 25 key job descriptions including one for the Chief Compliance Officer which is six pages in length.

Compliance Management - Gold Edition

  • Compliance Management White Paper

  • Security Audit Program

  • PCI Audit Program

  • Compliance Management Job Descriptions (25 key positions)

  • Record Classification and Management

  • Privacy Compliance Policy that addresses the EU's GDPR and the latest California Consumer Privacy Act

  • Security Manual Template - Word - 240 plus packed pages which are usable as is. Over 3,000 companies worldwide have chosen this as the basis for their best practices to meet mandated US, EU and ISO requirements

Summary:

Most common fraud is from information theft after a security breach

With the greater dependence by corporations on open INTERNET-based systems there has been a notable increase in fraud and theft. In 2021, 70% of companies were impacted by IT-related fraud. IT-related fraud is now the most common security threat that enterprises of all types and sizes face. IT professionals not only need to be concerned with the protection of sensitive information in the new mobile computing environment.

Janco in its monthly interviews of CIOs found that one in three organizations has experienced some type of fraud associated with their systems.

Janco conducted a security survey of 827 senior executives, 62 percent of them at the C-suite level. They found that over seventy percent of CIOs and CFOs said their companies experienced fraud in the previous 12 months. That is compared to 61% percent in 2021. The fraud they found went beyond IT systems.

Types of Cyberattacks

During the survey the analyst found 7 primary types of cyberattacks including ransomware.

  1. Spam

  2. Mass Phishing

  3. Impersonation

  4. Financial Fraud

  5. Vendor Fraud

  6. Credential Phishing

  7. Account Takeover

Top 10 Enterprise Security Weaknesses

There were a number of enterprise-wide security weaknesses that were drivers in the causes of the breaches. If followed, mandated security and privacy compliance requirements are the best lines of defense.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rivmp1


