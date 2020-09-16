United States Commercial Dishwasher Market Report 2020 Featuring Thermador, MEIKO, Fagor America, Electrolux, Hobart, Miele, Whirlpool, Jackson WWS, Insinger Machine Co, CMA Dishmachines

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Commercial Dishwasher Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



One of the major drivers for this market is the growing preference for ENERGY STAR-certified commercial dishwashers. Most commercial dishwashers in the market have energy-saving features. These commercial dishwashers provide benefits like savings on the operating costs, consumption of less energy, and reduced consumption of chemical agents used for cleaning.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing focus on sustainable cleaning technologies. Commercial dishwashers consume a significant amount of energy to heat the water that is used for cleaning. Currently, technologies for reusing the water and energy that are required for cleaning the dishes are being adopted in commercial dishwashers. Some of the commercial dishwashers found in the market are capable of saving water and energy optimally.



Key Market Trends



Rise in Number of Restaurants is Driving the Market for Commercial Dishwashers



The United States accounts for more than 1 million restaurants, which are significantly increasing in the country and expected to propel the growth of the commercial dishwashers market. A growing number of big restaurant and hotel chains significantly raise the demand for commercial dishwashers as they provide high efficiency and reduce labor costs.



Highly advanced commercial dishwashers are preferred by big hotels and restaurants owing to a large consumer base of their established brands. Commercial dishwashers provide the ability to clean a large number of dish wares at a single time which helps in increasing the efficiency of a business. Major market players of commercial dishwashers are looking forward to providing more advanced and energy-efficient dishwashers to compete in the market.



Hood Type Dishwashers are Extensively Used in Restaurants and Catering Facilities



Commercial hood-type dishwashers are ideal for heavy use in restaurants and catering businesses. Amongst the different types of commercial dishwashers available in the market, the hood type is relatively efficient as there is no need for bending or lifting as in the case of other counter machines. Moreover, in the hood type dishwasher, the soiled and the clean dishes are kept at separate places. Racks can be loaded while the machine is in process, then the clean rack pushed out as a soiled one enters the wash chamber. Owing to the separation of the dishes placed, hygiene is also improved.



Factors such as growth in the tourism and hospitality industry backed by the growing preference of population to dine out is expected to drive the hood type dishwasher market globally. Hood type Dishwasher sales is expected to be dominant in the region, availability of technologically advanced dishwashers is expected to further push the demand for hood type dishwasher.



Competitive Landscape



The report covers major international players operating in the United States Commercial Dishwasher Market. In terms of market share, some of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancement and product innovation, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.



