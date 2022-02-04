United States College Course Materials Market Report 2022: Outlook for the Higher Education Publishing Industry and Sales Projections, 2021-2023

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The State of College Course Materials 2021-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The State of College Course Materials Trends 2021-2023 is now available and focuses on the market conditions and the trends that are likely to persist into the next several years.

The report provides the outlook for the higher education publishing industry and sales segment projections through 2023.The College Course Materials reports provide an overview of the changing market for instructional resources in higher education in the U.S. and how the college publishing industry is both impacted by market changes and helps shape the market opportunities.



The report also provides statistical data of the changes in market demand for postsecondary education and sizing and context to the market segments of new course materials - both print and digital.



Among the trends explored in this report that are shaping market opportunities and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future are:

Contraction of the number of institutions of higher education

Decline in total undergraduate enrollment.

Growing acceptance among faculty of OER

Growth of short-term courses with credentials not degree credits

Changing strategies for the development, sales and distribution of course materials

Key Topics Covered:

METHODOLOGY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 1: MARKET SIZE & ENROLLMENT

INSTITUTION TYPES AND NUMBERS

Public vs. Private

For-Profit/Nonprofit Split among Private Institutions

Institutions with First-Year Undergraduates

Institutional Closure and Consolidation

WHERE STUDENTS ARE ENROLLED

2-Year Down, 4-Year Up

Fall 2021 Enrollment

Shifting Market for For-Profit Institutions

The Appeal of Distance Education

DEGREES BY THE NUMBERS

FIELDS OF STUDY

CHAPTER 2: POLICY & FUNDING

INTRODUCTION

COSTS OF ATTENDING COLLEGE IN 2020-2021

COSTS OF ATTENDING COLLEGE IN 2021-2022

FEDERAL FUNDING FOR HIGHER EDUCATION

Proposed Postsecondary Education Funding

COVID-19 AID

EDUCATION DEPARTMENT RENEWS PUSH FOR OVERSIGHT

Also on the Education Department's Docket in Summer 2021

More Oversight for For-Profit Colleges

STATE SUPPORT FOR HIGHER EDUCATION

Federal Funding Helps

2-Year Colleges

Looking ahead

WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

COVID Relief Funds Aid Workforce Ed efforts

CHAPTER 3: COURSE MATERIALS

INTRODUCTION

CONTINUED DECLINE IN COURSE MATERIALS SPEND

Student Preference

PUBLISHERS HASTEN PIVOT TO DIGITAL

Segmenting Industry Sales

OPERATING PERFORMANCE OF PROVIDERS AND DISTRIBUTERS

Pearson Unbundles Higher Ed Content

Cengage Reorganizes

Digital Growth is McGraw Hill Revenue driver

Wiley's Education Publishing Finally on the Rise

Chegg did generate Revenue from Textbooks

DSS Is Positive Point in BNED's Year

OPEN EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES

Open Stax and CORE Get Ed Department Funding

Xanedu Expands Open Partnerships

Using HEERF Grants for Free College Textbooks

CHAPTER 4: TRENDS AND INDUSTRY ADAPTATIONS

INTRODUCTION

MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS IN 2020

HEATED M&A MARKET CONTINUES IN 2021

edX Is Game-Changer for 2U

MORE FOCUS ON WORKFORCE EDUCATION

Cengage Group Reorg Highlights Workforce Ed

Growth Strategies Pay off for Wiley

CHAPTER 5: CONCLUSIONS & OUTLOOK

INTRODUCTION

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Enrollment

College Degree Alternative

TRADITIONAL COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES ADAPTING TO NEW REALITIES

Tuition Cuts

Digital Movement

OUTLOOK FOR COLLEGE COURSE MATERIALS

