United States College Course Materials Market Report 2022: Outlook for the Higher Education Publishing Industry and Sales Projections, 2021-2023

The State of College Course Materials Trends 2021-2023 is now available and focuses on the market conditions and the trends that are likely to persist into the next several years.
The report provides the outlook for the higher education publishing industry and sales segment projections through 2023.The College Course Materials reports provide an overview of the changing market for instructional resources in higher education in the U.S. and how the college publishing industry is both impacted by market changes and helps shape the market opportunities.
The report also provides statistical data of the changes in market demand for postsecondary education and sizing and context to the market segments of new course materials - both print and digital.
Among the trends explored in this report that are shaping market opportunities and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future are:
Contraction of the number of institutions of higher education
Decline in total undergraduate enrollment.
Growing acceptance among faculty of OER
Growth of short-term courses with credentials not degree credits
Changing strategies for the development, sales and distribution of course materials
Key Topics Covered:
METHODOLOGY
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 1: MARKET SIZE & ENROLLMENT
INSTITUTION TYPES AND NUMBERS
Public vs. Private
For-Profit/Nonprofit Split among Private Institutions
Institutions with First-Year Undergraduates
Institutional Closure and Consolidation
WHERE STUDENTS ARE ENROLLED
2-Year Down, 4-Year Up
Fall 2021 Enrollment
Shifting Market for For-Profit Institutions
The Appeal of Distance Education
DEGREES BY THE NUMBERS
FIELDS OF STUDY
CHAPTER 2: POLICY & FUNDING
INTRODUCTION
COSTS OF ATTENDING COLLEGE IN 2020-2021
COSTS OF ATTENDING COLLEGE IN 2021-2022
FEDERAL FUNDING FOR HIGHER EDUCATION
Proposed Postsecondary Education Funding
COVID-19 AID
EDUCATION DEPARTMENT RENEWS PUSH FOR OVERSIGHT
Also on the Education Department's Docket in Summer 2021
More Oversight for For-Profit Colleges
STATE SUPPORT FOR HIGHER EDUCATION
Federal Funding Helps
2-Year Colleges
Looking ahead
WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT
COVID Relief Funds Aid Workforce Ed efforts
CHAPTER 3: COURSE MATERIALS
INTRODUCTION
CONTINUED DECLINE IN COURSE MATERIALS SPEND
Student Preference
PUBLISHERS HASTEN PIVOT TO DIGITAL
Segmenting Industry Sales
OPERATING PERFORMANCE OF PROVIDERS AND DISTRIBUTERS
Pearson Unbundles Higher Ed Content
Cengage Reorganizes
Digital Growth is McGraw Hill Revenue driver
Wiley's Education Publishing Finally on the Rise
Chegg did generate Revenue from Textbooks
DSS Is Positive Point in BNED's Year
OPEN EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
Open Stax and CORE Get Ed Department Funding
Xanedu Expands Open Partnerships
Using HEERF Grants for Free College Textbooks
CHAPTER 4: TRENDS AND INDUSTRY ADAPTATIONS
INTRODUCTION
MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS IN 2020
HEATED M&A MARKET CONTINUES IN 2021
edX Is Game-Changer for 2U
MORE FOCUS ON WORKFORCE EDUCATION
Cengage Group Reorg Highlights Workforce Ed
Growth Strategies Pay off for Wiley
CHAPTER 5: CONCLUSIONS & OUTLOOK
INTRODUCTION
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Enrollment
College Degree Alternative
TRADITIONAL COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES ADAPTING TO NEW REALITIES
Tuition Cuts
Digital Movement
OUTLOOK FOR COLLEGE COURSE MATERIALS
