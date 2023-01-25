United States Chiropractic Services Industry Data Pack 2022: Size and Growth of Chiropractors' Offices from the 1980s to 2022 and 2025

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Chiropractic Services Industry: Data Pack" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains a rare data set that traces the size and growth of chiropractors' offices from the 1980s to 2022 and 2025 forecasts, enabling the reader to trace market performance historically through recessions, wars, stock market crashes and growth cycles - a truly long-term view.

Extensive industry metrics are included. The report does not contain in-depth competitor/company profiles. Rather, it examines the structure and size and key ratios of the market. Effects of the pandemic are included.

Topics Covered:

Nature and definition of the industry, factors affecting demand, major trends and issues, dollar value & growth rates of chiropractic services (1983 to 2019, 2020 & 2021 estimates, 2022 and 2025 forecasts), factors affecting growth, operating metrics (office settings, practice focus, sources of revenues, patient complaints, treatment methods, expenses/net profits), extensive national and state Census survey operating ratios from 2017 & 2019 (by: legal format, avg. receipts per office, payroll costs, Top 50 firms mkt. share, single vs. multi-unit operations, receipts by size office, 2002-2017 industry snapshot, no. of offices ranked by state).

Includes a Reference Directory of industry trade associations, trade journals, consultants and other sources.

This report consists of 40 pages and 21 tables and charts.

Note:

A Data Pack report is primarily statistical tables and charts, with moderate analyses and discussions. The report does not contain in-depth competitor profiles or in-depth discussions of industry trends, issues and regulation. Rather, it covers the industry definition, structure, $ size/growth, and key operating ratios and metrics (national & state).

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction & Scope of the Study

  • Information sources and methodology used

Nature & Definition of the Industry, Major Trends

  • Definition and number of chiropractors, what they do, training/degrees

  • Industry structure: solo clinics, group practice, worksite health centers, hospital-based care - discussion of each

  • Key Industry Statistics: number of existing and new chiropractors, education, no. of Americans treated by DCs, etc.

  • Major trends: Opioid crisis drive demand, DCs serve an aging population, efforts to reduce unnecessary healthcare services, franchising, poor reimbursement - discussion

Market Size, Growth, Forecasts

  • Estimates of industry size/no. of chiropractor office by U.S. Census, NAICS code for the industry

  • Discussion & analysis of historical growth trends, during last recession, recovery since then, current situation, rationale

  • Historical market growth since 1980s, 2002-2008, 2010-2015, 2015-2020, Analysis & discussion

  • 2020 Performance: Effects of The Pandemic: Analysis & discussion, BLS payroll data, Marketdata estimate of industry receipts

  • 2021 Industry Outlook: Prospects for a recovery: Analysis & discussion, recent BLS payroll data, Marketdata estimate of industry receipts, Industry employment in 2020 and 2021.

  • 2025 Industry Forecast: Long-term outlook: Analysis & discussion, demand factors, Marketdata estimate of industry receipts.

  • Discussion of major factors affecting industry growth.

Table:

  • Number & annual receipts of U.S. Chiropractors' offices: 1990-2025 Forecast, annual percent changes

Operating Metrics of Chiropractors

  • Discussion of Survey findings - Practice Analysis of Chiropractic 2020, by Natl. Board of Chiropractic Examiners: no. of chiropractors, gender, education, weekly working hours, employment by type facility, office settings, practice focus, sources of revenue, patient demographics,

Tables:

  • Practice focus: percent of DCs providing, by type (injuries, rehab, wellness, etc.)

  • Revenues by source (private insurance, Medicare/Medicaid, out of pocket, etc. 2008, 2015, 2019)

  • Industry Expenses & Net Profits: 2009-2019

  • Chief patient complaints, percent

  • Treatment methods: Percentage of Chiropractors Utilizing Procedures

Industry Structure & Key Ratios

  • Discussion & Analyses

  • Summary of key industry metrics, Census NAICS code for the industry

  • Number of chiropractor offices in 2019

  • Industry snapshot: 2007, 2012, 2017: no. of estabs., receipts, employees

  • Labor costs & productivity, sales/payroll ratios: 2007, 2012, 2017

  • Avg. receipts per chiropractor office: 2007, 2012, 2017

  • Avg. receipts, avg. payroll, avg. no employees: 2007, 2012, 2017

  • Legal structure: share of receipts by corporations, partnerships, solo proprietors

  • Share of receipts by revenue size of chiropractor office: 2017, 2012

  • Demand for Chiropractors To Increase - Labor Department projections.

Tables:

Industry ratios (no. of firms, establishments, receipts, payroll as % receipts for 2017, by:

  • legal form of organization -corporations, sole proprietorships, partnerships: no. of employees).

  • Concentration Ratios: ratios for top 4, 8, 20, 50 largest firms

  • Receipts size of establishments (under $100,000 to $10 mill.)

  • No. of chiropractor offices, receipts & avg. receipts per establishment, alpha by state: 2019

  • Ranked number of DC offices, by state: 2019

  • Industries with the highest concentration of employment in Chiropractors, annual mean wages

  • States with the highest employment level in Chiropractors, annual mean wages

  • States with the highest concentration of jobs and location quotients in Chiropractors, annual mean wages

Maps:

  • Employment of chiropractors, by state, May 2020

  • Annual mean wage of chiropractors, by state, May 2020

  • Annual mean wage of chiropractors, by area, May 2020

Geographic Analysis

  • Top 6 states, by no. of chiropractor offices

  • Top 7 states, by receipts of chiropractor offices

  • Top 8 states, by highest avg. annual receipts per office.

Reference Directory

  • List of chiropractic and pain trade associations, journals, special industry reports, articles, other key contacts - address & phone

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ubritf-s-chiropractic?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

