United States Children's OTC Medications & Natural Remedies Market Report 2021: Assess Caregivers' Practices and Perceptions Towards Natural and Homeopathic Remedies vs. OTC Medications
Dublin, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The 2021 Study of Children's OTC Medications & Natural Remedies in the U.S " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analyst has conducted the 2021 Study of Children's OTC Medications & Natural Remedies to examine how parents approach their children's healthcare and their over the-counter medication choices.
Children suffered fewer common ailments over this Pandemic year and fewer coughs, colds and fevers means less use of OTC medications, while supplement use remained consistent.
This study assesses caregivers' practices and perceptions towards natural and homeopathic remedies vs. OTC medications in this evolving market.
An attitudinal Market Segmentation Analysis is also included, which will identify distinct groups of parents differentiated with regard to their treatment practices for insights into which segments represent the best targets for children's OTC products.
Specific topics addressed by this study include:
Caregivers' approach to pediatric healthcare and attitudes about medication
Health problems treated with OTC medications in past year
Types of OTC children's medications used
Use of natural remedies/supplements formulated for health benefits
Brand awareness, trial and brand used most often
Attributes sought when selecting OTC medicine for children
Form, flavor and dosing instrument preferences
Doctor's recommendation and parent compliance
Shopping habits and online purchases
Changes in treatment approaches during the COVID-19 pandemic
Key Topics Covered:
1. Approach to Treatment
Approach When Child Gets Sick
Sources of Information When Child Gets Sick
How Typically Treat Common Ailments
Type of Doctor Child Sees and Satisfaction
Attitudes About Child's Treatment
2. Types of Treatment Products
Types of Treatment Products Used When Child Gets Sick
Treatment Products Used When Child Gets Sick - By Subgroups
Types of Common Ailments Child Has Experienced in Past Year
Treatments Used for Specific Ailments
Trend In Natural/Homeopathic vs. OTC Treatments Used for Specific Ailments
Diagnosed Health Conditions and Use of Prescription Medication
Treatments Recommended by Child's Physician
Treatment Product Selection Factors
Likelihood of Trying/Continuing to Use Various Treatments
Comparison of OTC Medication vs. Natural/Homeopathic Remedies
Types of OTC Medications Used
Attitudes About Natural/Homeopathic Products
Page Number
3. Natural/Homeopathic and Home Remedies
Natural/Homeopathic Remedies Used
Home Remedies Used
Ailments for Which Child's Doctor Recommended Natural/Homeopathic Remedie.
Expectations When Buying Natural/Homeopathic Products for Children
Preference for Natural Remedies and Supplements
4. Brand Awareness and Usage
Unaided Awareness of OTC and Natural/Homeopathic Remedy Brands
Brands of Children's OTC Medication and Homeopathic Remedies Currently Have on Hand
OTC Cough/Cold/Flu Remedy Brand Awareness and Usage
Natural/Homeopathic Cough/Cold/Flu Remedy Brand Awareness and Usage
Children's Cough/Cold Brands Used Because The Doctor Recommended Them
Pain/Fever Reducer Brand Awareness and Usage
Allergy Brand Awareness and Usage
Stomach/Digestive Upset Brand Awareness and Usage
5. Form, Flavor and Ingredient Considerations
Preference for How to Administer Liquid Medication
Age Appropriateness for Different Forms/Types of Medication
Medication Forms Preferred by Caregiver and Child
Child's Flavor Preferences
Label and Ingredient Considerations
6. Use of Dietary Supplements
Amount of Vitamins and Minerals in Child's Diet
Child Used Dietary Supplements in Past Year
Reasons for Giving Child Supplements
Types of Supplements Used
Supplement Brands Used in Past Year
Relationship of Supplement Use and School Environment During Pandemic
7. Shopping Behaviors
Incidence of Online Purchase for Children's Medicines
Retail Outlets where Shopped for Medicines in Past Year
Online Outlets where Shopped for Children's Medicines in Past Year
Reason Purchase Children's Medicines Online
Changes In Shopping Habits During The Pandemic
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vafmtz
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900