United States Biometrics Payments Market Report 2021: How Different Stakeholders can Gain a Foothold in this Rapidly Growing Ecosystem

This report explains the current biometric authentication market and discusses the driving factors that influence the rate of adoption and how different stakeholders can gain a foothold in this rapidly growing ecosystem.

The report also covers the breadth of today's biometric authentication technologies, including how the introduction of behavior-based security has the potential to transform the payments industry. Through outlining the success and challenges faced by global entities in implementing this cutting-edge technology, this report provides readers with valuable insights on how to introduce innovative products in this field.

Additionally, the legislative developments at the state and federal levels in biometrics and consumer privacy are outlined to provide readers with a comprehensive perspective on the current regulatory landscape.

"Since our 2017 report, COVID-19 and shifting consumer preferences have accelerated the deployment of biometric authentication in the payments industry," comments Tim Sloane, Vice President Payments Innovation

Sloane continues: "In this rapidly developing field, it is necessary to have a firm understanding of the potential and limitations of the technology, including anticipated challenges in tailoring it to meet your market needs. It is time for all payments and financial entities to learn about privacy concerns and legislation, new developments, and the partnership opportunities in biometrics."

Highlights include:

Overview of biometric authentication

Leading developments in this sector, including the rise of behavioral biometrics in fraud detection and prevention

Analysis of the U.S. regulatory landscape and the challenges faced by companies interested in consumer biometrics

Multiple case studies on the implementation of biometric authentication in retail, banking, card payments, and digital payments

Recommendations on partnership and revenue growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Authentication and Biometrics Defined



4. Biometic Authentication Basics



5. Need for and Importance of Biometrics Is Clear



6. Use of Biometrics Benefits Consumers, Merchants, and Banks Alike



7. Card Issuer Implementations



8. Use Case Scenarios and Progress by Biometric Method



9. Use of Card-Based Fingerprint Biometrics



10. Use of Face Biometrics



11. Behavioral Biometrics- An Emerging Sector



12. U.S. Government Errs in Biometric Implementation



13. Regulatory Status



14. Conclusions and Recommendations



