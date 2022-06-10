United States Biodegradable Plastic Market Report 2022: A $1.94 Billion Market in 2022 - Forecast to 2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Biodegradable Plastic Market (2022-2027) by Type, End User, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Biodegradable Plastic Market is estimated to be USD 1.94 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.85 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.1%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Biodegradable Plastic Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Agrana Group, BASF SE, Corbion NV, Danimer Scientific, Dow Inc, Eastman Chemical Company, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Biodegradable Plastic Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the US Biodegradable Plastic Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Changing Consumer Preference Toward Eco-Friendly Plastic Products
4.1.2 Increasing Use in Packaging and Compostable Bag Applications
4.1.3 Government Focus on Green Procurement Policies and Regulations
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Higher Prices of Biodegradable Plastics Than Conventional Plastics
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Development of New Applications
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Performance Issue
4.4.2 Fluctuating Oil Prices Create Volatility in Demand for Biodegradable Plastics

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 US Biodegradable Plastic Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Polylactic Acid (PLA)
6.3 Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)
6.4 Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)
6.5 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
6.6 Starch Based

7 US Biodegradable Plastic Market, By End Users
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Packaging
7.3 Agriculture
7.4 Consumer Goods
7.5 Others

8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Competitive Quadrant
8.2 Market Share Analysis
8.3 Strategic Initiatives
8.3.1 M&A and Investments
8.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
8.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

9 Company Profiles
9.1 Agrana Group
9.2 BASF SE
9.3 Corbion NV
9.4 Danimer Scientific
9.5 Dow Inc
9.6 Eastman Chemical Company
9.7 FKuR Kunststoff GmbH
9.8 Green Dot Bioplastics Inc
9.9 Ingevity
9.10 Kuraray Co. Ltd
9.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp
9.12 NatureWorks LLC
9.13 Toray Industries Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b1mp2r


Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


