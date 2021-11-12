United States Biodefense-Related Rapid Pathogen Identification and Treatments Markets Outlook Report: Data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021 and CAGR projections to 2026

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The U.S. Market for Biodefense-Related Rapid Pathogen Identification and Treatments 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite the renewal of the 1975 Biological Weapons Commission in 2009, the U.S. Department of State estimates that more than a dozen countries are developing biological weapons. Of significant concern is the possibility that domestic or international terrorist groups could acquire or create biological weapons and use them against unprotected civilian or military targets. The anthrax letter attacks in 2001, which resulted in the infection of 23 Americans and the death of five, heightened Americans' sense of vulnerability. Since 2001, the U.S. government has spent or allocated more than $60 billion toward biological weapons research, which has included developing and distributing air sensors, educating doctors about the symptoms of bioterror pathogens and distributing medical supplies for biodefense to hospitals.

Biological substances that can be weaponized for either civilian or military destruction are a biodefense-related issue. Identifying these substances accurately and rapidly is at the heart of this report. Additionally, treatment methods such as vaccines and oral pharmaceuticals will be discussed.

Pathogenic agents can be viruses, bacteria, fungi, protozoa, parasites, or manufactured toxins. They can cause diseases in plants, animals and humans. Pathogens that are harmful to animals and plants are not covered in this report unless they pose an imminent danger, as did brucellosis or the plague, to humans through consumption. The infectious agents discussed in this report include smallpox, anthrax, plague and tularemia. Another area of pathogen identification includes potentially harmful chemical toxins that are used in biological warfare situations, such as ricin and botulinum.

Within the military and civilian arenas, the report covers products and strategies that identify pathogens introduced in the air, water and by other means. The report also reviews global metrics for known diseases, and it forecasts trends and indicators for the potential weaponization of these diseases. The process of rapid identification of potentially harmful pathogens falls into two categories: specimen testing (e.g., immunoassay) and sensors (e.g., airborne pathogens). Both identification methods are discussed in this report, and potential markets for products are projected through 2026.

The most frequently available detection tests are those aimed at detecting anthrax, smallpox, and tularemia. Some assays can detect more than one pathogen simultaneously. The most common combination tests include anthrax, smallpox, plague, tularemia, botulism and Staphylococcal enterotoxin B (SEB). The development of viral tests for pandemic influenza and COVID-19 is ongoing, but as with treatment, the detection of viruses is more complicated than that of bacterial pathogens.

The U.S. biodefense-related rapid pathogen identification and treatment market should reach $518.3 million by 2026 from $366.3 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

This report examines the current and future market potential of the U.S. biodefense-related rapid pathogen identification and treatment market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technological advancement, drivers and restraints, and it identifies opportunities and trends in market growth. The report also covers market projections to 2026.

The Report Includes

  • An overview of the U.S. market for biodefense-related rapid pathogen identification and treatments

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of CAGRs through 2026

  • Discussion of key market dynamics (DROs), technological advancements, and regulatory landscape in the context of biodefense-related rapid pathogens

  • Evaluation and forecast the biodefense-related pathogen detection products market size in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by type, testing method, device type, technology, application etc.

  • Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for infectious agents with detection, vaccine and treatment information, ongoing R&D activities, and clinical trials etc.

  • Review of the infectious agents including smallpox, anthrax, plague and tularaemia, as well as coverage of potentially harmful chemical toxins that are used in biological warfare situations including sarin gas, ricin and botulinum

  • Impact of COVID-19 on bioinformatics research and new developments related to biodefense-related diagnostic tools

  • Review of patents issued for rapid pathogen identification and industry-specific new developments

  • Insight into the recent industry strategies and competitive landscape of the major players operating within the global market, along with their company share analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Alpha Diagnostic International

  • ANP Technologies

  • Battelle

  • Bavarian Nordic A/S

  • Biomerieux Inc.

  • Biosearch Technologies

  • Biotech International

  • Bruker Detection

  • Corgenix Medical Corp.

  • Crucell Holland B.V.

  • Diatherix

  • Electronic Sensor Technology Inc.

  • Emergent Biosolutions

  • GlaxoSmithKline

  • Haztech Systems

  • Inbios International Inc.

  • Inovio Pharmceuticals

  • Integrated Nano-Technologies

  • Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories

  • Menon Biosensors Inc.

  • Merck

  • Meso Scale Defense

  • Nanologix

  • National Laboratories

  • New Horizon Diagnostic Corp.

  • Novavax

  • Pharmathene Inc.

  • Positive ID Corp.

  • Sabin Vaccine Institute

  • Sarepta Therapeutics

  • Siga Technologies

  • Soligenix

  • Tapimmune

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9s50on

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

