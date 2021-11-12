United States Biodefense-Related Rapid Pathogen Identification and Treatments Markets Outlook Report: Data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021 and CAGR projections to 2026

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The U.S. Market for Biodefense-Related Rapid Pathogen Identification and Treatments 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite the renewal of the 1975 Biological Weapons Commission in 2009, the U.S. Department of State estimates that more than a dozen countries are developing biological weapons. Of significant concern is the possibility that domestic or international terrorist groups could acquire or create biological weapons and use them against unprotected civilian or military targets. The anthrax letter attacks in 2001, which resulted in the infection of 23 Americans and the death of five, heightened Americans' sense of vulnerability. Since 2001, the U.S. government has spent or allocated more than $60 billion toward biological weapons research, which has included developing and distributing air sensors, educating doctors about the symptoms of bioterror pathogens and distributing medical supplies for biodefense to hospitals.

Biological substances that can be weaponized for either civilian or military destruction are a biodefense-related issue. Identifying these substances accurately and rapidly is at the heart of this report. Additionally, treatment methods such as vaccines and oral pharmaceuticals will be discussed.

Pathogenic agents can be viruses, bacteria, fungi, protozoa, parasites, or manufactured toxins. They can cause diseases in plants, animals and humans. Pathogens that are harmful to animals and plants are not covered in this report unless they pose an imminent danger, as did brucellosis or the plague, to humans through consumption. The infectious agents discussed in this report include smallpox, anthrax, plague and tularemia. Another area of pathogen identification includes potentially harmful chemical toxins that are used in biological warfare situations, such as ricin and botulinum.

Within the military and civilian arenas, the report covers products and strategies that identify pathogens introduced in the air, water and by other means. The report also reviews global metrics for known diseases, and it forecasts trends and indicators for the potential weaponization of these diseases. The process of rapid identification of potentially harmful pathogens falls into two categories: specimen testing (e.g., immunoassay) and sensors (e.g., airborne pathogens). Both identification methods are discussed in this report, and potential markets for products are projected through 2026.

The most frequently available detection tests are those aimed at detecting anthrax, smallpox, and tularemia. Some assays can detect more than one pathogen simultaneously. The most common combination tests include anthrax, smallpox, plague, tularemia, botulism and Staphylococcal enterotoxin B (SEB). The development of viral tests for pandemic influenza and COVID-19 is ongoing, but as with treatment, the detection of viruses is more complicated than that of bacterial pathogens.

The U.S. biodefense-related rapid pathogen identification and treatment market should reach $518.3 million by 2026 from $366.3 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

This report examines the current and future market potential of the U.S. biodefense-related rapid pathogen identification and treatment market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technological advancement, drivers and restraints, and it identifies opportunities and trends in market growth. The report also covers market projections to 2026.

