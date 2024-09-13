The United States beats Slovakia to join Germany in the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — The United States secured its place in the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals by winning both its singles matches against Slovakia on Friday, a result that also sends unbeaten Germany through from the same group.

Mackenzie McDonald converted four of his six break points in a 6-4, 6-3 win against Lukas Klein and Davis Cup debutant Brandon Nakashima had eight aces in a 6-3, 6-3 win against Jozef Kovalik.

The matches were played on an indoor hard court in Zhuhai, China, and the results meant the Group C meeting was decided before the doubles, which the U.S. also won to complete a 3-0 sweep. Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram — who in lost the men's doubles final at the Paris Olympics last month — rallied to beat Klein and Norbert Gombos 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 10-1.

Later Friday, a win for Spain in Valencia against France in Group B and for Britain in Manchester against Argentina in Group D would put both nations into the quarterfinals. A Spanish victory would also send the Australians through.

Also, Italy faced Belgium in Bologna with the winner moving into a strong position to qualify from Group A.

Four groups are playing in four cities this week to qualify for the eight-team Finals in Malaga, Spain, in November. The top two in each four-team group advance. __

The Associated Press