US to appoint its first Arctic Ambassador

Marita Moloney - BBC News
·2 min read
US paratroopers training near Deadhorse, Alaska, in 2014
US paratroopers training near Deadhorse, Alaska, in 2014

The United States is planning to appoint an Ambassador for the Arctic, amid increased Russian military activity in the region.

The Ambassador-at-Large will be put in place to advance US policy in the northern polar region, a Department of State spokesman said.

On Friday, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg warned of the threat posed by Russia in the northern polar regions.

He also voiced concern about China's reach into the Arctic.

The new US ambassador will engage with the seven other Arctic nations - Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and Russia - as well as indigenous groups and other stakeholders, said State Department spokesman Vedant Patel.

Peace and stability in the region are of "critical strategic importance" to the US and a priority for Secretary of State Antony Blinken, he added.

Mr Blinken will soon name the ambassador, whose appointment is subject to Senate approval.

The announcement comes as Russia steps up its presence near the North Pole, while China has been building Arctic research stations.

A nuclear-powered battle cruiser at the Russian Northern Fleet's Arctic base in Severomorsk
A nuclear-powered battle cruiser at the Russian Northern Fleet's Arctic base in Severomorsk

Nato's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited the Canadian Arctic on Friday, where he said Russia's capabilities in the North are a strategic challenge for the military alliance.

He said the challenges include the reopening of "hundreds of new and former Soviet-era Arctic military sites" and Russia's use of the high north "as a testbed for the most advanced weapons including hypersonic missiles".

Mr Stoltenberg also expressed concern about China's reach into the Arctic for shipping and resources exploration.

"Beijing and Moscow have also pledged to intensify practical operation in the Arctic. This forms part of the deepening strategic partnership that challenges our values and our interests," he said.

He also outlined how climate change is making the high north more important, because melting ice is making the area more accessible.

Lisa Murkowski, a Republican Senator for Alaska, welcomed the appointment of an Arctic Ambassador. She said the US had been the only Arctic nation without dedicated diplomatic representation for the region at ambassador level.

The new ambassador will replace the previous US position of Arctic Coordinator, held by career diplomat Jim DeHart.

Jens Stoltenberg (third from right) with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, on Thursday
Jens Stoltenberg (third from right) with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, on Thursday
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine. The move to increase the number of troops by 137,000, or 13%, to 1.15 million by the end of the year came amid chilling developments on the ground in Ukraine: — Fueling fears of a nuclear catastrophe, the Zaporizhzhia

  • Truss says ‘jury’s out’ on whether Macron is ‘friend or foe’

    The Foreign Secretary and her rival candidate Rishi Sunak were asked a series of quickfire questions at the Norwich hustings.

  • Ukraine, Russia trade more blame on threats to nuclear plant

    Concern about the potential for a radiation leak at Europe's largest nuclear power plant persisted as Ukrainian authorities said Saturday that Russian forces fired on areas just across the river and Russia claimed Ukrainian shelling hit a building where nuclear fuel is stored. Authorities were distributing iodine tablets to residents who live near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in case of radiation exposure, which can cause health problems depending on the amount a person absorbs. A cooling system failure could cause a nuclear meltdown.

  • Ukraine war: Residents near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant given iodine tablets in case there's a radiation leak

    Residents near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are being handed iodine tablets in case of a radiation leak. Iodine tablets, which help block the absorption of radioactive iodine by the thyroid gland in a nuclear accident, were issued in the city of Zaporizhzhia - about 27 miles (45km) from the plant. Fighting around the plant has triggered concerns about a potential nuclear disaster.

  • Fajardo returns to form as Roughriders take down Lions

    VANCOUVER — Friday night, the Saskatchewan Roughriders served notice that it’s no small feat to sweep a season series in the CFL. After enduring two home losses to the B.C. Lions in the last four weeks, the Riders rode a bounce-back performance by Cody Fajardo to a 23-16 win at B.C. Place. “That's a good win and we did a lot of good things,” said Fajardo, who hit 19 of his 24 passing targets, throwing for 321 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 38 yards. “We’ve got a lot of things to im

  • Russia's gas storage is 90% full for the winter - while Europe is still scrambling to secure its supply before the cold weather bites

    Russian gas storage is 90% full, Gazprom said per Reuters, at a time when Europe is battling an energy crisis with limited supplies for winter.

  • JPMorgan sees the S&P 500 spiking to 4,800 by the end of 2022 — here is the $100B catalyst that it believes in for the next 2-3 months

    Get in now before the train takes off?

  • Ukraine says it took out important bridge in occupied south

    Ukrainian rocket fire hit an important bridge used by Russian occupying forces in southern Kherson region on Friday and put it out of action, Ukraine's southern military command said. The Daryivskiy bridge, which spans nearly 100 metres (yards), is the only Russian-controlled crossing across the Inhulets river, a tributary of the vast Dnipro. Rendering the Daryivskiy bridge unusable could severely complicate routes between the two halves of Russian-controlled territory west of the Dnipro.

  • Poles, Czechs vow to protect Slovak airspace as MiGs retired

    MALACKY, Slovakia (AP) — Poland and Czechia signed an agreement Saturday to protect Slovak airspace as Slovakia gives up its old Soviet-mad MiG-29 jets. The protection is to last until Slovakia receives new F-16s from the United States, something expected to happen in 2024. The agreement was signed at a Slovak airbase by defense ministers Mariusz Blaszczak of Poland, Jana Cernochova of Czechia and Jaroslav Nad of Slovakia. Slovakia has a fleet of 11 MiG-29 jets, and last month Nad said Slovakia

  • Paula Reto sets course record at CP Women's Open with 9-under 62

    OTTAWA — Hundreds of fans followed local hero Brooke Henderson around Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, even as her five-year-old course record was falling elsewhere. South Africa's Paula Reto fired a 9-under 62 to rocket up the leaderboard for a two-stroke lead in the first round of the CP Women's Open on Thursday. That topped Henderson's 8-under 63 in 2017 when the Canadian national women's championship was last held in Ottawa. Reto wasn't even aware she was making history until she came off the nint

  • Idaho State Police Aren’t Good With The Electric Dodge Charger

    What are they, technophobes?

  • Russia's defense chief claimed Ukraine operations are slow to avoid killing civilians the same day a Russian attack killed children

    The UK defense ministry said that claims Russian operations are slow to cut civilian casualties were "almost certainly deliberate misinformation."

  • Serbia's leader says EuroPride won't happen due to threats

    BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia won't allow a pan-European LGBTQ Pride event to take place in Belgrade next month, the president said Saturday, citing threats from right-wing extremists and fears of clashes. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced the decision to cancel the Sept. 12-18 EuroPride celebration during a news conference where he also proposed extending the term of Serbia's prime minister, who identifies as a lesbian. Members of the European Pride Organizers Association chose Serb

  • DIY Ukraine: The volunteers racing to rebuild Ukrainian homes damaged and destroyed by Russian bombs

    Andriy Galyuga, the head of the "Because We Can"volunteers, told Insider they are rushing to turn Russian-bombed ruins into homes in time for winter.

  • Bomb kills traffic cop in occupied Ukrainian city - Russian-installed officials

    The deputy chief of traffic police in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Berdiansk died in hospital on Friday after being wounded in a bomb blast, local Russian-installed officials said. In a statement posted on Telegram, the Russian-installed Berdiansk authorities said Alexander Kolesnikov had been killed in a "terrorist attack" that they blamed on "the Kyiv regime". Ukraine's defence ministry and military intelligence did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Worley (ASX:WOR) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of A$0.25

    Worley Limited ( ASX:WOR ) will pay a dividend of A$0.25 on the 28th of September. This means the annual payment is...

  • Take a First Look at Chris Hemsworth In 'Mad Max' Prequel 'Furiosa'

    After being confirmed to portray the main villain in the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road...

  • Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022

    In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...

  • This Is The Best Camping Sleeping Pad (And It's On Sale)

    Grab the buyer-beloved Exped MegaMat 10 for 25% off and get the best sleep you've ever had in a tent (or maybe even at home).

  • Turkey’s ‘Madonna’ arrested for deriding Erdogan’s religious school network

    Pop icon Gulsen’s open sexuality has been riling conservative Islamists for years