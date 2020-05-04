United States Antimony Reports Progress on the Gold and Silver Los Juarez Leach Plant

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2020 / Thompson Falls, Montana. United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC") (NYSE American:UAMY) reported progress on the gold and silver leach plant in Guanajuato, Mexico for the Los Juarez property. To date 16 test leaches have been completed in the startup process. To get the mill to its current capacity of 100 metric tons per day, a thickener is being constructed on site to control the pulp density, and one additional leach tank will be built on site.

April production for USAC is as follows:

Product April 2020 sales Antimony pounds 102,820 Zeolite short tons 1,129

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The average April Rotterdam price of antimony metal was $5,936.84 per metric ton or $2.693 per pound. USAC's April average sales price per pound of antimony contained was $3.926 per pound. This marks a major advantage.

CEO John Lawrence said "The construction of the plant should be finished this quarter, and gold and silver will be shipped to Montana. The shakedown of the cyanide plant at Puerto Blanco has progressed as expected, and we look forward to becoming a gold and silver mining company."

Forward Looking Statements:

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events, including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-KSB with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Story continues

UNITED STATES ANTIMONY CORPORATION

PO Box 643 47 Cox Gulch Rd.

Thompson Falls, Montana 59873-0643

406-827-3523

FAX: 406-827-3543

E-Mail tfl3543@blackfoot.net

SOURCE: United States Antimony Corporation





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/588015/United-States-Antimony-Reports-Progress-on-the-Gold-and-Silver-Los-Juarez-Leach-Plant



