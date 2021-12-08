United States 5G Communications Markets, 2020-2021 & 2025 - Opportunities in IIoT, Immersive Media and Entertainment, Gaming with 5G and AR/VR, Connected Vehicles & Smart Healthcare Solutions
Dublin, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the US 5G Communications Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this study, the publisher outlines the technical capabilities of 5G; analyzes key industry trends, market dynamics, drivers, and restraints; identifies the wireless carriers deploying 5G in the United States and their associated commercial launch timelines; provides market metrics and forecasts for 5G connections and capital expenditures (2020-2025); and identifies a range of emerging growth opportunities for market participants.
The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, did not spare any industry. The study considers how the pandemic affected communication service providers, and the short- and long-term impacts on associated industries.
5G has the potential to radically change how we think about connectivity and trigger an array of growth opportunities across industries. A common misconception about 5G is that it is only about faster data speeds.
While increased speeds may be one of the first visible manifestations of 5G, a number of use cases envisioned in a range of industries will have compelling applications far beyond watching videos on a smartphone.
Consider some of the advantages 5G will have over 4G networks: the ability to handle significantly more data at speeds as much as 10 times faster than current standard rates; enough bandwidth to connect billions of people and trillions of "things;" greater than 99% service reliability; enhanced security; and ultralow-latency communications.
In a global environment driven by continuous transformation, it has never been more critical to prepare for the inevitable paradigm shift in mobile connectivity and understand the disruptive technologies, internal challenges, and transformative Mega Trends that will impact the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US 5G Communications Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
5G - Introduction
Global Cellular Network Evolution
Core Elements of 5G
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
5G Connection Forecast
5G Capital Expenditure Forecast
5G Industry Trends
Spectrum Bands and Characteristics
Competitive Environment
5G Progress by Carrier
AT&T 5G Commercial Launch Timeline
Verizon 5G Commercial Launch Timeline
T-Mobile 5G Commercial Launch Timeline
Sprint 5G Commercial Launch Timeline
UScellular 5G Commercial Launch Timeline
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: IIoT
Growth Opportunity 2: Immersive Era for Media and Entertainment
Growth Opportunity 3: Gaming with 5G and AR/VR
Growth Opportunity 4: Connected Vehicles
Growth Opportunity 5: Smart Healthcare Solutions
4. COVID-19 Impact on the Market
COVID-19 Impact on CSPs and 5G
Short-term Impact on Top Industries
Long-term Impact on Top Industries
Companies Mentioned
AT&T
Sprint
T-Mobile
UScellular
Verizon
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5elqcq
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900