United States 5G Communications Markets, 2020-2021 & 2025 - Opportunities in IIoT, Immersive Media and Entertainment, Gaming with 5G and AR/VR, Connected Vehicles & Smart Healthcare Solutions

In this study, the publisher outlines the technical capabilities of 5G; analyzes key industry trends, market dynamics, drivers, and restraints; identifies the wireless carriers deploying 5G in the United States and their associated commercial launch timelines; provides market metrics and forecasts for 5G connections and capital expenditures (2020-2025); and identifies a range of emerging growth opportunities for market participants.

The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, did not spare any industry. The study considers how the pandemic affected communication service providers, and the short- and long-term impacts on associated industries.

5G has the potential to radically change how we think about connectivity and trigger an array of growth opportunities across industries. A common misconception about 5G is that it is only about faster data speeds.

While increased speeds may be one of the first visible manifestations of 5G, a number of use cases envisioned in a range of industries will have compelling applications far beyond watching videos on a smartphone.

Consider some of the advantages 5G will have over 4G networks: the ability to handle significantly more data at speeds as much as 10 times faster than current standard rates; enough bandwidth to connect billions of people and trillions of "things;" greater than 99% service reliability; enhanced security; and ultralow-latency communications.

In a global environment driven by continuous transformation, it has never been more critical to prepare for the inevitable paradigm shift in mobile connectivity and understand the disruptive technologies, internal challenges, and transformative Mega Trends that will impact the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US 5G Communications Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

5G - Introduction

Global Cellular Network Evolution

Core Elements of 5G

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

5G Connection Forecast

5G Capital Expenditure Forecast

5G Industry Trends

Spectrum Bands and Characteristics

Competitive Environment

5G Progress by Carrier

AT&T 5G Commercial Launch Timeline

Verizon 5G Commercial Launch Timeline

T-Mobile 5G Commercial Launch Timeline

Sprint 5G Commercial Launch Timeline

UScellular 5G Commercial Launch Timeline

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: IIoT

Growth Opportunity 2: Immersive Era for Media and Entertainment

Growth Opportunity 3: Gaming with 5G and AR/VR

Growth Opportunity 4: Connected Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 5: Smart Healthcare Solutions

4. COVID-19 Impact on the Market

COVID-19 Impact on CSPs and 5G

Short-term Impact on Top Industries

Long-term Impact on Top Industries

Companies Mentioned

AT&T

Sprint

T-Mobile

UScellular

Verizon

