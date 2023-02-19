United States to provide $100 million more for Turkey, Syria quake aid

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The United States will provide an additional $100 million dollars for earthquake response in Turkey and Syria, the U.S. State Department said on Sunday, adding to the $85 million previously approved.

President Joe Biden intends to authorize $50 million for refugee and migration assistance and $50 million in humanitarian assistance to help those affected by the devastating earthquake that hit the two countries on Feb. 6, the State Department said. (Reporting by Andy Sullivan Editing by Nick Zieminski)