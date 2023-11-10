United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Lions (Sat) - Wales hooker Elias back for hosts

URC: Scarlets v Lions Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 11 November Kick off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C and via iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, Sunday, 12 November from 17:00 GMT and later on demand.

Hooker Ryan Elias will make his first Scarlets appearance since December 2022 against Lions in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday.

Elias is one of five personnel changes with wing Tom Rogers, prop Harri O'Connor and back rowers Taine Plumtree and Carwyn Tuipulotu returning.

A pack shuffle also sees Vaea Fifita switch from number eight to lock.

Prop O'Connor, Rogers and Plumtree played for Wales last week along with replacement scrum-half Kieran Hardy.

Hardy, who crossed for a try double against the Barbarians, provides scrum-half cover for fellow Wales international Gareth Davies, who again captains Scarlets after his outstanding performance in the 31-25 victory against Cardiff.

Rogers and Plumtree also featured in Warren Gatland's side for the non-cap international at Principality Stadium.

Elias played in four of Wales' five games at Rugby World Cup 2023, but prior to the August warm-up match against England had missed the first half of the year for club and country having undergone surgery on an Achilles injury. His last appearance for Scarlets was the Boxing Day defeat at Ospreys.

Second row Morgan Jones has passed his HIA and is included among the replacements.

After two heavy defeats in South Africa to open their campaign, Scarlets' win against Cardiff in Llanelli last weekend was their first of 2023-24.

Lions are yet to win in URC this season, last Sunday's 15-10 defeat at Benetton following narrow losses 17-16 at Edinburgh and at home 33-35 against Stormers.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said: "It was important to win at home last weekend after a tough trip to South Africa.

"It is going to be another tough challenge for us, the Lions are a physical team who beat us in Johannesburg last year, it is important we put in another big performance and build some momentum."

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl; Tom Rogers, Joe Roberts, Eddie James, Steff Evans; Ioan Lloyd, Gareth Davies (capt); Kemsley Mathias, Ryan Elias, Harri O'Connor, Alex Craig, Vaea Fifita, Taine Plumtree, Teddy Leatherbarrow, Carwyn Tuipulotu.

Replacements: Shaun Evans, Steff Thomas, Wyn Jones, Morgan Jones, Ben Williams, Kieran Hardy, Charlie Titcombe, Ioan NIcholas.

Lions: Quan Horn; Richard Kriel, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw (capt), Edwill van der Merwe; Sanele Nohamba, Morne van den Berg; Corne Fourie, PJ Botha, Ruan Dreyer, Ruben Schoeman, Ruan Delport, Hanru Sirgel, Emmanuel Tshituka, Francke Horn.

Replacements: Jaco Visagie, JP Smith, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Willem Alberts, Ruan Venter, JC Pretorius, Jordan Hendrikse, Rynardt Jonker.

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Gareth Newman & Simon Mills (WRU)

TMO: Colin Stanley (IRFU)