United Rugby Championship: Dragons v Leinster (Sun) - win 'vital' as six internationals return

URC: Dragons v Leinster Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sunday, 12 November Kick off: 13:15 GMT

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan says it is "vital" his side return to winning ways at Rodney Parade as they prepare to face Leinster in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Sunday.

Dragons have not won a home league game in Newport since defeating in Zebre in October 2022.

The region have lost their opening three games this season, but have six returning Wales internationals.

"We're disappointed because we feel we have let people down," said Flanagan.

Dragons lost their opening two home matches against Edinburgh and Cardiff before a heavy defeat against Munster.

"It was such a good pre-season with a buzz, but we could not win the games we needed to win," said Flanagan.

"We hope people stick with us, come out in their droves and back us."

Irish giants Leinster are the opposition this weekend and Flanagan accepts the substance of the challenge.

"Leinster do everything well, it doesn't matter whether they have their first, second or third XV on the field," said Flanagan.

"It is something I am sure everybody in world rugby is trying to achieve what Leinster have at the moment. We have been to Munster and seen what they are producing and they are pretty close.

"Irish rugby has become the envy of the sport if you see the amount of top quality players they are producing."

Flanagan dismisses the theory Dragons have nothing to lose.

"I would say there is an expectation on us," said Flanagan.

"We are at home and we have lost two games here. We can't just keep accepting that Leinster are coming to town and we are underdogs.

"Our team on paper is a pretty good team. It is not acceptable just to say how good Leinster are and we have nothing to lose.

"It's about time we turn a corner and say we are a pretty good team, we have to start believing that and performing."

That team Flanagan mentions includes the returning Cai Evans, Rio Dyer, Elliot Dee, Lloyd Fairbrother, Dan Lydiate and Aaron Wainwright. All six were involved in Wales' 49-26 win in the uncapped international against the Barbarians in Cardiff last weekend.

Only lock Ben Carter of the Dragons' contingent on duty at the Principality Stadium remains absent for his region this weekend.

"We have some fresh juice with the internationals all back together and there is a spring in their step," said Flanagan.

"They make a huge difference. If you are on a good run and have loads of healthy, fit players, you probably drop them back in slowly.

"If you are struggling for form and have the opportunity to throw them all in with not many boys fit, you can do that."

Dragons: Cai Evans; Rio Dyer, Steff Hughes (capt), Aneurin Owen, Jared Rosser, Will Reed; Rhodri Williams; Rhodri Jones; Elliot Dee, Lloyd Fairbrother, Matthew Screech, George Nott, Dan Lydiate, Taine Basham, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: James Benjamin, Aki Seiuli, Luke Yendle, Sean Lonsdale, Ryan Woodman, Dane Blacker, Jack Dixon, Ewan Rosser.

Leinster: TBC

Replacements: TBC

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)

Assistant referees: Ian Davies & Mark Butcher (WRU)

TMO: Stefano Roscini (FIR)