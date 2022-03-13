How do United’s results under Ralf Rangnick compare with his predecessors?

Tom White
·4 min read
In this article:
Ralf Rangnick reaches 100 days at Old Trafford with his record comparing poorly to his predecessors (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)
Ralf Rangnick reaches 100 days at Old Trafford with his record comparing poorly to his predecessors (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Ralf Rangnick marks 100 days as Manchester United’s interim manager on the back of a thrilling win over Tottenham – but their form under his control remains patchy.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s brilliant hat-trick saw off Spurs 3-2 to secure Rangnick’s ninth victory from 19 games in charge.

That 47 per cent ratio is lower than any of United’s permanent managers since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in their equivalent opening stretch and here, the PA news agency looks at how the German compares.

Rangnick’s record

Ralf Rangnick, left, has won only nine of 19 games with Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)
Ralf Rangnick, left, has won only nine of 19 games with Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Won 9, drawn 8, lost 2, scored 28, conceded 19

Having lost their way under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked after a humiliating 4-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Watford, United were unbeaten in their first five games under Rangnick.

That included a disappointing draw with Newcastle and another against Swiss side Young Boys in a Champions League dead rubber – and when the run ended with defeat to Wolves at Old Trafford, questions were asked over United’s progress under their new regime with Rangnick in post for the season with a planned consultancy role to follow.

His only other defeat so far came in thumping fashion against derby rivals Manchester City last week, although United were eliminated from the FA Cup on penalties by Championship side Middlesbrough after one of their eight draws.

United scored first in 14 of his 19 games, including 13 of the first 15 and nine in succession from January’s FA Cup win over Aston Villa to February’s 4-2 league success against Leeds.

They have been pegged back on five occasions, though – dropping points against Villa, Burnley and Southampton in the league as well as Young Boys and conceding a controversial Boro equaliser – and have won none of the four games in which they did not open the scoring.

Ronaldo’s exploits on Saturday made him United’s top scorer under Rangnick with six goals, surpassing fellow Portugal star Bruno Fernandes on four. Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga have three each while 11 different players have scored for Rangnick, in addition to an own goal from Burnley’s Ben Mee.

How he compares

Ralf Rangnick&#x002019;s win percentage through 19 games is the lowest of Manchester United&#x002019;s post-Sir Alex Ferguson appointments (PA graphic)
Ralf Rangnick’s win percentage through 19 games is the lowest of Manchester United’s post-Sir Alex Ferguson appointments (PA graphic)

Solskjaer made a flying start after he was initially appointed as caretaker to succeed Jose Mourinho and his early win percentage stands out in the post-Ferguson era, with Rangnick just behind the other permanent managers in that time.

David Moyes

David Moyes&#x002019; reign was cut short (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)
David Moyes’ reign was cut short (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

W11 D5 L3, F33 A18

Ferguson’s hand-picked successor won the Community Shield against Wigan in his first game but made an inconsistent start in the league with a win over Swansea, a goalless draw with Chelsea and defeat at Liverpool. His only other defeats came against Manchester City and, shockingly, West Brom at Old Trafford but as results failed to pick up across his debut season, he was sacked 10 months into a six-year contract.

Louis van Gaal

Louis van Gaal started slowly (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)
Louis van Gaal started slowly (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

W10 D5 L4, F33 A23

A League Cup exit to MK Dons was the lowlight of the Dutchman’s start and, coupled with United’s absence from Europe, ensured 18 of his first 19 games were in the league. He took five attempts to record a win and 23 goals conceded is the highest figure among the post-Ferguson bosses by this stage. He lasted two seasons and signed off with an FA Cup win.

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho, centre, watches from the crowd against Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)
Jose Mourinho, centre, watches from the crowd against Burnley (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

W10 D4 L5, F29 A20

Emulated Moyes’ opening-game trophy but also Van Gaal’s early win percentage while he lost five of his first 19 – more than any other manager on the list and including successive defeats to City, Feyenoord and Watford – while he was sent to the stands in the draw with Burnley. He added both the League Cup and Europa League in his debut season, following that up with an FA Cup final and runner-up finish in the league.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had plenty to celebrate as caretaker manager (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had plenty to celebrate as caretaker manager (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

W14 D2 L3, F40 A17

Solskjaer’s first 19 games came as caretaker and his success earned him the permanent role. He opened with eight wins and 11 games unbeaten before Paris St Germain ended that run, while United’s 40 goals in the 19 games are seven more than the equivalent period for anyone else on the list. Trophy success eluded him, though, and results and performances fell away this season.

