United Rentals, USC Athletics Partner on Sustainability Focused Sponsorship

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / United Rentals Inc. recently announced a multi-year, sustainability-focused partnership as a sponsor of University of Southern California Athletics. The agreement includes United Rentals being the participating sponsor for USC's Zero Waste Football Game and the Zero Waste Men's Basketball Game.

As part of the sponsorship, United Rentals will have a strong presence during both football and basketball seasons. Additionally, United Rentals will be providing equipment for use by USC Athletics.

United Rentals, Inc., Thursday, October 6, 2022, Press release

