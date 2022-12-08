United Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:UTDPLT) Subdued P/E Might Signal An Opportunity

United Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:UTDPLT) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.5x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 13x and even P/E's above 23x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

United Plantations Berhad has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings at a solid pace. It might be that many expect the respectable earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on United Plantations Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

United Plantations Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 28% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 103% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 8.1% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it odd that United Plantations Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On United Plantations Berhad's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of United Plantations Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for United Plantations Berhad that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than United Plantations Berhad. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

