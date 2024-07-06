United’s PL rivals attempt to sway target after he expresses reservations to Erik ten Hag over playing time

Manchester United are yet to sanction their first arrival of the summer transfer window despite holding lengthy talks with numerous targets.

On the opening day of the window, the Red Devils tested Everton’s resolve with a £35 million bid for Jarrad Branthwaite. It was swiftly rebuffed and deemed ‘unacceptable’ by the Toffees, but it did signify their intent to get a deal over the line.

Elsewhere, INEOS have been actively scouring the market for a suitable striker addition to ease the goalscoring burden on Rasmus Hojlund while the 21-year-old gears up for his sophomore Premier League campaign.

Transfer chiefs have seemingly landed on Joshua Zirkzee, 23, of Bologna, presumably due to his reasonable £34 million release clause. Talks have taken place between all parties, and it’s thought that he could become a Red in the near future, given the straightforward manner in which a transfer can be achieved.

He did, however, have his reservations. Corriere di Bologna claims that the Dutch international – currently at Euro 2024 – expressed his concerns regarding game time to Erik ten Hag when holding direct conversations with the manager.

It’s no secret that Hojlund is United’s primary centre-forward, mainly because he’s actually the only one in the squad following Anthony Martial’s exit last month.

Zirkzee proceeded to receive the assurances he needed from Ten Hag to ease his mind over the prominent role he’ll play at Old Trafford, leading to the player rebuffing interest from rivals Arsenal and agreeing personal terms with the 20-time champions, as per CaughtOffside.

