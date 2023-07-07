United Parcel Service Insiders Sell US$16m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution

Many United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for United Parcel Service

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At United Parcel Service

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP and President of International, Kathleen Gutmann, sold US$10m worth of shares at a price of US$190 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$179. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

United Parcel Service insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of United Parcel Service

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. United Parcel Service insiders own 0.07% of the company, currently worth about US$114m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The United Parcel Service Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no United Parcel Service insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of United Parcel Service insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of United Parcel Service.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

