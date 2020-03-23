Should United Overseas Australia Limited's (ASX:UOS) Recent Earnings Decline Worry You?

Measuring United Overseas Australia Limited's (ASX:UOS) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It allows us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess UOS's recent performance announced on 31 December 2019 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

Was UOS weak performance lately part of a long-term decline?

UOS's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of AU$92m has declined by -9.0% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of -1.4%, indicating the rate at which UOS is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and if the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

ASX:UOS Income Statement, March 23rd 2020

In terms of returns from investment, United Overseas Australia has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 6.0% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.1% is below the AU Real Estate industry of 4.0%, indicating United Overseas Australia's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for United Overseas Australia’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 10% to 7.4%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Generally companies that face a prolonged period of decline in earnings are going through some sort of reinvestment phase Although, if the entire industry is struggling to grow over time, it may be a signal of a structural change, which makes United Overseas Australia and its peers a riskier investment. You should continue to research United Overseas Australia to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

