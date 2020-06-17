United Kingdom Report on The Efficacy and Safety of BolaWrap(R)

Report Recommends Consideration Should Be Given to BolaWrap® Being Provided to All Front-Line Officers

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Wrap") (WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, announced it has received a report about BolaWrap® authored by the following United Kingdom (UK) use of force experts:

Mr Eric Baskind LLB (Hons) LLM FHEA MCIArb

Consultant in the Legal and Practical Aspects of the Use of Force

Consultant and Expert Witness in Violence Reduction and the Safer Use of Force; Senior Lecturer in Law, Liverpool John Moores University. Chair, Centre for Physical Interventions, British Self Defence Governing Body



Dr Anthony Bleetman PhD FRCSEd FRCEM DipIMC RCSEd

Consultant in Emergency Medicine

Honorary Clinical Associate Professor, University of Warwick Medical School

Mr Peter Turner BSc Violence Reduction in Professional Practice

Violence Reduction Specialist / PMVA Operational Lead High Secure Services

West London NHS Trust, Broadmoor Hospital

Management Commentary

"We believe the 38-page report titled "Report on the Efficacy and Safety of BolaWrap®" provides valuable information to support law enforcement agencies around the world to consider BolaWrap for all front-line officers," said David Norris, CEO of Wrap Technologies.

"I worked with Dr. Bleetman extensively in the early 2000s and he was instrumental in helping introduce TASERs into the UK market," said Tom Smith, President of Wrap Technologies. "Dr. Bleetman is extremely well respected and has worked in this space for many years - - I was very excited to see him involved with this project. As expected, during the live demonstration of the BolaWrap, Dr. Bleetman was the first to volunteer to be wrapped and experience remote restraint."

The UK Report lists the potential risk of injury to the subject of different interventions and use-of-force options in the following table:

Report Recommendations:

BolaWrap® is a new device with limited operational experience to date. Accordingly, we recommend scenario reconstruction and operational trials so that the efficacy of the device can be determined to minimise any operational risks to police officers, subjects and third parties in the immediate environment.

We recommend that the potential role for BolaWrap® in UK policing is tested in reconstructions and in scenarios in which a CED was deployed so that a reasonable comparison can be made.

We recommend that Guidelines and Protocols should be drawn up for the use of BolaWrap®

We recommend that BolaWrap® use should be included within the national use-of-force reporting process so that its efficacy and association with injury can be identified and monitored.

Subject to satisfactory testing, and given the relatively low risk of injury to officers, subjects and third parties in the immediate environment, we recommend that consideration should be given to BolaWrap® being provided to all front-line officers.

The UK Report summary is available on the company website here, and law enforcement agencies my request the full report by contacting Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Declaration of Interest Statement

The Authors have been paid by Emergency Protection Ltd, the exclusive UK distributor for Wrap Technologies, for their time in researching and producing this report. The Authors have not entered into any arrangement with Emergency Protection Ltd or any other party where the amount or payment of their fee is in any way dependent on the outcome of this report. We know of no conflict of interest of any kind, other than which we have disclosed in this section. Dr Bleetman is a serving member of SACMILL, a UK Ministry of Defence advisory body. (Scientific Advisory Committee on the Medical Implications of Less-Lethal Weapons). He has advised the current chair of SACMILL that he is undertaking this medical review for BolaWrap who has cleared this with the Surgeon General. In the event that BolaWrap is brought before SACMILL for evaluation, Dr Bleetman will not be part of that process.



About Wrap Technologies (WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company's BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to restrain an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the "Media" tab of the website.

Trademark Information: BolaWrap and Wrap are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's overall business, total addressable market and expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successful implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

WRAP TECHNOLOGIES CONTACT:

Paul M. Manley

VP - Investor Relations

612-834-1804

pmanley@wraptechnologies.com

