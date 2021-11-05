United Kingdom Private Acute Healthcare Market Report 2021: Sector Shows Green Shoots of Recovery Following COVID-19

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private Acute Healthcare UK Market Report (7th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Private Acute Healthcare UK Market Report is vital reading for anyone involved in this highly competitive sector of the UK health economy, be they providers, investors or advisors to the sector.

The first edition to be published since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the new report shows the position of the market immediately before the pandemic, the impact of the pandemic, and the private healthcare sector's recovery as the economy has started to reopen.

This market, estimated to be worth £6.17 billion in 2019, contracted by around 30% during the pandemic, as independent hospitals made beds, theatres and clinicians available to the NHS 'at cost' and elective surgery all but stopped. The overseas market disappeared as travel restrictions were imposed.

However, the market revived strongly in late 2020 and then again following the 2021 lockdown. The number of people treated on private medical insurance has increased, as has the number of NHS-funded admissions as NHS managers have sought to reduce waiting lists. There has also been growing interest in self-pay owing to long NHS waiting lists for diagnostic and elective procedures. Benefitting from London's reputation for medical excellence, the UK has also attracted patients from overseas as travel restrictions have eased.

Nevertheless, future profitability is hard to predict. Unknowns include the future patient mix and funding tariffs, together with the current economic uncertainties created by economic slowdown, inflation rises, supply shocks and staffing challenges. This important report provides a crucial update on the current position of the market and its key emerging trends.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND HIGHLIGHTS

1. MARKET

1.1 Scope and definition

1.2 Private acute medical care providers - market size

1.3 Private acute medical hospitals and clinics market

1.3.1 Market size and growth trends

1.3.2 Covid 2020 update

1.3.3 Provider (value) market shares

1.4 Private patients only (PPO) hospital market

1.4.1 Market size and growth trends

1.4.1.1 Covid 2020 update

1.5 NHS Private Patients

1.5.1 Market size and growth trends

1.5.1.1 Covid 2020 update

1.5.2 Regional trends

1.5.3 Future trends and prospects

1.6 Other private acute medical care components

1.6.1 Screening

1.6.1.1 Covid 2020 update

1.6.2 Fertility treatments

1.6.2.1 Covid 2020 update

1.6.3 Pregnancy terminations

1.7 Specialists' private practice fee income

1.7.1 Covid 2020 Update

1.8 Funding by payor type - independent acute healthcare hospitals and clinics

1.8.1 Self-pay spending - mainstream (non-cosmetic) spending and cosmetic surgery revenues

1.9 Private acute medical care - market structure and activity overview

1.9.1 Regional breakdown of capacity - mainstream independent sector hospitals

1.9.2 Sub-regional capacity in London, the South East and East of England

1.9.3 Capacity trends over time - independent sector hospitals and clinics

1.10 Activity - independent sector's patient admissions

1.10.1 UK private acute healthcare sector - PHIN private patient activity data

1.10.2 Independent sector's share of admissions

1.11 Market structure of Private Patient Units and structural trends

1.11.1 Regional structural trends

1.12 Staffing - specialists

1.12.1 Consultant supply and private practice

1.12.2 Future supply of private practice

1.13 Performance measures

1.13.1 Profitability of the independent sector

1.13.2 Quality - CQC judgements

2. POLITICS AND REGULATION

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 Covid Timeline

2.2 Key impacts from government policy

2.2.1 NHS use of the independent sector

2.2.2 Patient choice and best provider

2.2.3 Independent sector NHS partnership opportunities

2.3 Historic government policy

2.3.1 Emergence and development of private acute medical care 1973-1997

2.3.2 Philosophical opposition to private healthcare under Labour 1997-2000

2.3.3 Engaging the independent sector to upscale NHS performance 2000-2010

2.3.4 The Coalition government - reforms in action, 2010-2015

2.3.5 Political environment for the NHS under Theresa May

2.3.6 Labour Party policy for the NHS in 2019

2.4 Regulation of the independent acute medical care sector

2.4.1 Overview

2.4.2 Regulation of quality standards by the Care Quality Commission

2.4.2.1 Scope of independent acute medical care regulation in England

2.4.2.2 Outside the scope of regulation

2.4.2.3 The essential standards in England

2.4.2.4 Care Quality Commission developments for independent acute hospitals and clinics

2.4.3 Covid impact

2.5 The quality agenda

2.5.1 New developments

2.5.2 PHIN and performance data

2.6 Competition investigations

2.6.1 Office of Fair Trading

2.6.2 Competition and Markets Authority (previously Competition Commission)

2.6.2.1 Remedies and author's view

2.6.2.2 Remittal and appeals

2.6.2.3 Case investigation - private ophthalmology services

3. PAYORS

3.1 Private medical cover

3.1.1 Covid 2020 update

3.1.2 2021 progress

3.1.3 Pre-Covid trends in private medical cover

3.1.4 Private medical cover market structure

3.1.5 Future prospects for private medical cover demand

3.2 NHS purchasing

3.2.1 Market value and trends

3.2.1.1 Covid 2020 update

3.2.2 Activity and provider shares - hospital admissions

3.2.3 Admissions by specialty

3.2.4 Activity and provider shares - diagnostics

3.2.5 Future prospects and trends

3.3 Self-pay patients

3.3.1 Market value and growth trends

3.3.1.1 2020 Covid update

3.3.2 Provider self-pay trends

3.3.3 Regional trends - London v rest of UK

3.3.4 Historic trends

3.3.5 NHS performance - waiting and treatment restrictions

3.3.6 Future prospects and trends

3.3.7 Cosmetic surgery

3.3.8 Cosmetic surgery - future prospects and trends

3.4 Overseas

3.4.1 Market size and growth trends

3.4.2 Covid 2020 update

3.4.3 Projections and prospects

4. MAJOR PROVIDERS

4.1 Independent sector - market concentration and shares

4.2 Independent sector - provider type

4.3 New independent acute medical capacity and structural trends

4.3.1 Capital investment by incumbents

4.3.1.1 Partnership investment

4.3.2 Full-service and specialist inpatient acute hospitals

4.3.3 Day surgery only including specialist facilities

4.3.4 New day surgery eye hospitals

4.3.5 Outpatient and diagnostic clinics

4.3.6 Specialist outpatient clinics

4.3.7 Insourcing and other independent sector management of NHS acute services

4.3.8 Closures

4.4 NHS providers - private income market shares

4.4.1 Specialisation

4.4.2 NHS PPUs during the Covid pandemic

4.4.3 New NHS private patient facilities including partnerships

4.5 Other acute markets

4.5.1 Screening

4.5.2 Fertility

4.5.2.1 Covid 2020 update

4.5.3 Pregnancy terminations

5. INVESTORS

5.1 Major investor review

5.1.1 Nordic Capital

5.1.2 Palatine Private Equity

5.1.3 TriSpan

5.1.4 H2 Equity Partners

5.1.5 Hospital Topco Ltd

5.1.6 Mediclinic International

5.1.7 HCA Healthcare Inc.

5.1.8 Bridgepoint Capital

5.1.9 Centene Corporation

5.1.10 NMC Health plc

5.1.11 Aurelius

5.1.12 Fidelity International

5.1.13 RCapital

5.1.14 BlueGem Capital Partners

5.1.15 Life Healthcare

5.1.16 China Resources Group & Macquarie Group

5.1.17 Apposite Capital

5.1.18 CBPE Capital

5.1.19 Schroders UK Public Private Trust

5.1.20 Investors in the fertility sector

5.2 Recent acquisitions in the sector

6. MARKET POTENTIAL

Appendices

Appendix 1. Glossary

Appendix 2. Key Legislation

Appendix 3. Regulators

Appendix 4. Trade Bodies And Associations

Appendix 5. Major Independent Healthcare Providers

Appendix 6. List Of Private Patient Units (With Overnight Beds)

Appendix 7. Final Conclusions Of The CMAS's Investigation Into Private Healthcare

Appendix 8. Financial Appendix

