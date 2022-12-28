United Kingdom Personal Injury Market Review 2022

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Personal Injury Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a review of the market, looking at the market structure, key issues and new developments, market size and trends, the key players, future market developments.



Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Introduction

Market Structure

Market Drivers & Developments

Key Players

Market Size & Trends

The Future

Associations.

Companies Mentioned

Admiral Law

Bott & Co

CFG Law

DLG Legal Services

Express Solicitors

First4Lawyers

Fletchers

Neil Hudgell

InjuryLawyers4U

Irwin Mitchell

Leigh Day

Lyons Davidson

Minster Law

NAHL Group

Redde/New Law Solicitors

Simpson Millar

Slater & Gordon

Stewarts Law

Thompsons

Winn Solicitors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4bcabo

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



