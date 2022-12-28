United Kingdom Personal Injury Market Review 2022
Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Personal Injury Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a review of the market, looking at the market structure, key issues and new developments, market size and trends, the key players, future market developments.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Introduction
Market Structure
Market Drivers & Developments
Key Players
Market Size & Trends
The Future
Associations.
Companies Mentioned
Admiral Law
Bott & Co
CFG Law
DLG Legal Services
Express Solicitors
First4Lawyers
Fletchers
Neil Hudgell
InjuryLawyers4U
Irwin Mitchell
Leigh Day
Lyons Davidson
Minster Law
NAHL Group
Redde/New Law Solicitors
Simpson Millar
Slater & Gordon
Stewarts Law
Thompsons
Winn Solicitors
