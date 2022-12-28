United Kingdom Medico-Legal & Insurance Services Market Report 2022: Focus on Medical Evidence (ME) and Rehabilitation and Allied Medical Services (RAMS)

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Medico-Legal & Insurance Services Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a review of the market, looking at the legislative background, recent market developments and drivers, market structure, market size and trends with historical volume and value data, the key players and future market developments.

Medico-Legal and Insurance Services (MLIS) are a range of medical and medical-related services offered to legal services companies, insurers and possibly to employers.

For this reason, MLIS companies are often staffed and run by doctors, nurses and physiotherapists. The range of services offered can be split into two broad categories: Medical evidence (ME); Rehabilitation and allied medical services (RAMS).



Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Introduction

Market Structure

Market Drivers & Developments

Key Players

Market Size & Trends

The Future

Associations.

Companies Mentioned

Handl Group (FL360 Group)

Exam Works UK (Premex)

Kuro Health (formally Premier Medical Holdings Ltd)

Active Care Group

Bodycare Clinics/Doctors Chambers

Onebright UK HoldCo Ltd

Health & Case Management Ltd (HCML)

RE: Cognition Health Ltd

A Chance for Life Ltd

On Medical Ltd (Winn Holdings)

Independent Living Solutions Limited

MAPS Medical Reporting (Medical and Professional Services Ltd)

CL MediCall Aid Ltd

Proclaim Group (Proclaim Care Ltd)

Bush & Company Rehabilitation

Innovate Healthcare Management Group

Crawford TPA Solutions/Broadspire

Somek & Associates Ltd

Hugh Koch Associates LLP (HKA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5woo7v

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



