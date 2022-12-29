United Kingdom Building Services Market Report 2022: A Highly Fragmented £6.77 Billion Market with Thousands of Participants Mostly with a Local Presence
The "UK Building Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total market size is estimated to be £6,774.6 million in 2022.
This study considers building services to comprise only M&E services, fire safety and security, and roofing services, and it focuses on noncaptive opportunities in the market. The noncaptive segment is an end-user outsourcing opportunity for market participants that excludes end-user in-house building services. It also excludes building services carried out in the residential segment.
Building services focus on systems, structure, and operations in buildings that enable comfort and safety. These include renewal, repair, restoration, and upgrade of mechanical and electrical (M&E) services, fire safety and security (FSS), elevators (lifts) and escalators, energy systems, information and communications technology (ICT) networks, roofing services, and building facade (e.g., wall repairs).
M&E services include work on lighting and controls, HVAC, plumbing and sanitation, and building management systems (BMS). FSS includes installing and maintaining fire detection and suppression systems and security systems, such as video surveillance, access control, and alarm. Roofing services include new installation, inspection, repairs, and restoration.
The building services market in the UK is highly fragmented, with thousands of participants (mostly with a local presence).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Building Services
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Scope of Analysis - Competition Segment
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Revenue Forecast and Analysis
Revenue Forecast and Analysis by Service Type
Revenue Breakdown by Sales Channel and Service Type
Regional Outlook
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - M&E Services
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Characteristics of Competition Segments
Strengths and Weaknesses of Competition Segments
Competitive Trends
Key Purchase Criteria Ranking
Key Success Factors
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Roofing Services
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Characteristics of Competition Segments
Strengths and Weaknesses of Competition Segments
Competitive Trends
Key Purchase Criteria Ranking
Key Success Factors
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - FSS
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Characteristics of Competition Segments
Strengths and Weaknesses of Competition Segments
Key Competitive Trends
Key Purchase Criteria Ranking
Key Success Factors
6 Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainable and Green Roofing
Growth Opportunity 2: Healthy Buildings
Growth Opportunity 3: Critical End-user Verticals
