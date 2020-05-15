United International Enterprises Limited (CPH:UIE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

United International Enterprises Limited (CPH:UIE) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days time. If you purchase the stock on or after the 20th of May, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 26th of May.

The upcoming dividend for United International Enterprises is ø10.00 per share, increased from last year's total dividends per share of ø5.00. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether United International Enterprises's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. United International Enterprises has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 25% of its income after tax. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 44% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see United International Enterprises's earnings per share have risen 18% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last ten years, United International Enterprises has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.6% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Has United International Enterprises got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? United International Enterprises has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past ten years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

So while United International Enterprises looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for United International Enterprises and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

