Danielle Smith faces renewed attacks in final Alberta UCP leadership debate

·3 min read

EDMONTON — Danielle Smith, the frontrunner candidate in the race to replace Jason Kenney as Alberta’s UCP leader and premier, faced renewed attacks on multiple fronts Tuesday in the campaign’s final debate.

Smith was criticized for her proposed Alberta sovereignty act and for leading a mass floor crossing to the Progressive Conservatives in late 2014 that nearly decimated her Wildrose party.

Former Kenney finance minister Travis Toews said the floor crossing tarnished both parties with fatal consequences in the 2015 when both parties lost to Rachel Notley’s NDP.

“Leadership and unity matter,” Toews, Smith’s main rival, told about 700 members watching the debate at the downtown Citadel Theatre.

“Mere months before the 2015 election, (Smith) walked the floor. I believe it was (the floor crossing and the resulting fractured conservative movement) that ultimately contributed to an NDP government.”

Smith was also attacked by multiple candidates for her centerpiece policy plan to pass her proposed Alberta sovereignty act this fall, if she's elected.

The act would grant the province the right to ignore federal laws and court rulings deemed harmful to its interests.

Critics, including legal scholars, say such a bill is not only illegal but will create a constitutional crisis.

Smith has in recent weeks downplayed the act, labelling it a symbolic document to seek rights that provinces such as Quebec are employing, but has stressed her Alberta will refuse to enforce federal rules particularly in areas like COVID-19 health restrictions.

Former Kenney cabinet minister Leela Aheer bluntly labelled the act “crap.”

“The sovereignty act is an attack on our Canadian and Albertan values. It’s an excuse to leave Canada when we should be looking for ways to lead Canada,” said Aheer.

Former Kenney cabinet minister Rajan Sawhney urged Smith to wait for the scheduled general election next spring to seek a mandate for such a radical piece of legislation.

“These are the kinds of things that require a mandate from Albertans,” said Sawhney.

Smith said she feels she has a mandate from Albertans through public consultations.

She acknowledged she has taken “bold” positions, but said that is what leaders do.

“Too long conservatives have been leading and governing by opinion poll,” said Smith.

She noted other candidates have adopted versions of her sovereignty act in their platforms along with polices on preventing future health restrictions tied to COVID-19.

“Every other candidate on stage has followed my lead,” said Smith.

“That’s what leadership looks like: you take a bold position, you bring people around, you consult, you get feedback and you modify, and then you allow people to disagree.”

The leadership race is now in the homestretch.

There are close to 124,000 party members signed up and eligible to vote. Smith is seen as the frontrunner based on how she has been the focus of opposition attacks throughout the campaign.

The deadline to sign up for a party membership to vote was two weeks ago and candidates are now focused on winning support from members as their first or second choice as leader.

The winner will be announced Oct. 6 using a preferential ballot, which means lower-tier choices may come into play if the first-place finisher doesn’t capture a majority in the first round of voting.

Ballots will be mailed out starting Friday and members can vote by mail or in person.

The other candidates are UCP backbencher Brian Jean, former UCP caucus member Todd Loewen, and former Kenney cabinet minister Rebecca Schulz.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2022.

Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Student loan relief limited for many by US drug war's legacy

    President Joe Biden says he hopes his proposal to forgive federal student loans will narrow the nation's racial wealth gap. But a generation of Black and Hispanic Americans was disproportionately shut out of one of the keys to Biden's plan: the Pell Grant program. As part of the “war on drugs” — a consequential, anti-crime legislative agenda that Biden championed as a U.S. senator — an estimated hundreds of thousands of convicted drug offenders had their access to federal financial aid delayed o

  • Bowl projections: Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Oklahoma make College Football Playoff

    The first week of the college football season is here. The preseason bowl projections predict the playoff field and the rest of the postseason lineup.

  • Digital signs to deter St. Adolphe speeders

    Councillor Ron Mamchuk is elated at the installation of a new speed display sign on St. Adolphe’s Main Street. The hope, he says, is that it will finally encourage commuters to slow down as they drive through town. The new sign is located at the southern end of Main Street and monitors traffic as it enters the community. Commuters will see their current rate of speed as well as warnings to slow down when their speed exceeds 50 kilometres per hour. “It might not resolve the speeding issue complet

  • College football Top 25: No. 2 Ohio State can win it all if the defense holds up

    If the Buckeyes can make improvements on defense from last year, they should easily be national title contenders.

  • Sundridge may put up bike racks downtown

    Bicycle racks may be coming to the Village of Sundridge's downtown. Staff have been directed to look into their pricing after the town council discussed a letter from local resident Caroline Miller requesting the municipality consider putting up racks. Miller told the council she regularly rides her bike downtown and puts the goods she buys in saddle bags tied to her bicycle. She told the council having bike racks helps riders lock up their bicycles while they do their shopping. Miller added the

  • More housing supply isn't a cure-all for the housing crisis

    Unaffordability is only one type of housing vulnerability that has taken its toll on British Columbians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • More than 800 US flights canceled and 3,500 delayed Tuesday as Northeast faces 'severe weather'

    The summer of air travel woes continues Tuesday with delays and cancellations largely due to weather issues in the Northeast.

  • Ulta Beauty's 21 Day Sale Is Here And The Deals Are Insane

    Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Steal sale is here, with select beauty products from brands including Anastasia Beverly Hills and Beautyblender and up to 50% off.

  • Your Faux Lashes Won't Budge With These Top-Rated Eyelash Glues

    From Amazon, Sephora, and Ulta, these are the best lash adhesives and eyelash glues for every type of false eyelash. Check them out here.

  • Projecting the Panthers’ 53-man roster: Key injuries will make for tough decisions

    NFL teams have until Tuesday afternoon to finalize their 53-man rosters. Who is a lock to make the Panthers’ final roster? Who’s on the bubble? The Observer breaks it down.

  • Seven United Conservative Party leadership contenders set to face off in Edmonton debate

    Please make me your second choice. Or, maybe, rank me as your No. 3. That's the message United Conservative Party leadership candidates should bring to party members during tonight's debate if they were being strategic, say political observers. Seven candidates will be in Edmonton for the party's second — and final — official debate before the UCP begins distributing mail-in ballots on Friday. Lisa Young, a University of Calgary political science professor, says clever contenders should be court

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for