United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase United Community Banks' shares before the 14th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.80 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, United Community Banks has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current stock price of $29.38. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. United Community Banks paid out a comfortable 27% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see United Community Banks has grown its earnings rapidly, up 21% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. United Community Banks has delivered 31% dividend growth per year on average over the past seven years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid United Community Banks? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, United Community Banks appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while United Community Banks has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - United Community Banks has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

