United Arab Emirates Projects Report, H2 2020 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis - Contracts Down by Over 1/3

It has been a difficult 12 months for the United Arab Emirates Projects, market. Previously viewed as a stable market relatively immune to the oil price, it posted a substantial fall in total project awards in 2019 to just over $31bn from $48bn the previous year.



The United Arab Emirates Projects, market has had a more difficult first half of 2020 than its neighbours with contract awards down more than a third on the same period last year. As with neighbouring markets Covid-19 has been a factor but it has masked the fact that the market was already in sharp decline thanks to oversupply in its real estate sector.



The issue is compounded by the federation's exposure to the global tourism shutdown and a decrease in aviation and retail spending. Despite a series of government announcements and initiatives to stimulate the economy, it is clear that it will be sometime before the market can return to its pre-2015 levels.



In the absence of a vibrant property sector, contractors and consultants will increasingly look to the government infrastructure sector as a source of new project opportunities. Water, power, road and other transport infrastructure will take on a greater significance as companies seek to win a smaller pool of new business opportunities.



Many project companies active in the federation have reacted by lowering margins in the face of increased competition or by focusing on other countries, particularly Saudi Arabia. Others have downsized to cut costs or left the market altogether.



In this challenging environment firms will have to be smart in order to prosper. Selecting the right clients, specialising in niche sectors, and introducing novel technologies are all tools companies can harness in order to stay ahead of the competition.



It is not all doom and gloom, however. Some sectors, specially water and renewable energy, are growing. Oil and gas spending in Abu Dhabi is also forecast to increase over the coming year.



Likewise, the pipeline of Projects, in the United Arab Emirates sits at more than $670bn. Although there are undoubtable challenges in the short term, the long term prognosis is still relatively healthy. Regardless of what happens, the United Arab Emirates market will remain one of the largest Projects, markets in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



Preface

Executive Summary

UAE Country Overview

UAE Projects Market

Impact of COVID-19 and Latest Forecasts

Oil and Gas

Construction

Transport

Industrial

Power and Water

List of Tables

Top Projects

Biggest planned and un-awarded projects in the UAE

Top Oil and Gas Sector Projects

Top Construction Sector Projects

Top Transport Sector Projects

Top Industrial Sector Projects

Top Power and Water Sector Projects

