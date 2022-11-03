United Arab Emirates Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2022-2027: 14 Unique Third-Party Data Center Service Providers Operating Over 20 Facilities and 16 Upcoming Facilities
The United Arab Emirates data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.43% during 2022-2027.
The United Arab Emirates is among the top data center markets in the Middle East. The country has the presence of local and global operators such as Equinix, Khazna Data Centers, Gulf Data Hub, and Etisalat, among others. The high internet and social media penetration across the country driven by COVID-19, deployment of 5G services, and better and improved inland connectivity make UAE an attractive market for investors.
Dubai is the primary location for data center investment in the UAE, followed by Abu Dhabi and other cities such as Fujairah. Introducing the Personal Data Protection Law in the country will protect the confidentiality of the citizens' data and further boost the country's market.
The Energy Strategy 2050, to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in the country and increase investment towards renewable energy to power facilities with clean and green energy, will likely continue during the forecast period. Developing Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Free Trade Zones (FTZs), and smart city investments will also boost the United Arab Emirates data center market.
The market includes about 14 unique third-party data center service providers operating over 20 facilities. In addition, the country also possesses several on-premise data centers owned by the government and local enterprises. The country is currently witnessing investments in 13 facilities, which are expected to be operational in the next 2-3 years.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
The United Arab Emirates Data Center Market has over 25 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation centers are being designed according to Tier III standards. For instance, Huawei Technologies and Moro Hub are developing a facility in Dubai, which will be certified as Tier III by Uptime Institute.
The COVID-19 impact and remote working have led to an increase in data generation at local levels. In addition, migration from on-premises to colocation, cloud, and managed services will boost the DC market in the United Arab Emirates.
Khazna Data Centers is among the country's top and most significant operators and has planned to increase its IT load capacity from 40 MW to 200 MW by 2023.
The country is also witnessing improvement in submarine and inland connectivity. For instance, 2Africa will connect UAE with other countries such as India, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the UK, Oman, and other countries once deployed.
Significant adoption of 5G services, along with the development of smart cities in the UAE, will fuel data traffic and further grow the demand for more data centers in the country.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the UAE colocation market revenue.
An assessment of the investment in UAE by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.
During the forecast period, a detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the UAE data center market size.
Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in UAE
Facilities Covered (Existing): 29
Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 16
Coverage: 5 Cities
Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
Data center colocation market in the UAE
Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)
Wholesale vs. Retail Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)
Retail Colocation Pricing
Wholesale Colocation Pricing
The UAE market landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Edgnex, a UAE-based wholly owned subsidiary of a private investment company, was formed and planned to set up data centers in the Middle East and worldwide.
The country is also witnessing an increase in the adoption of cloud services. Microsoft, Oracle, Alibaba, and IBM have a strong presence in the country. In November 2021, Oracle launched a new cloud region in Abu Dhabi.
The hyperscale operator Amazon Web Services announced its plan to open a cloud and data center region in the United Arab Emirates with three availability zones that will likely be online by 2022. It also operates two edge locations in Fujairah and Dubai.
Operators are increasing their market share and presence across the country by either acquiring data center operators or investing in them. For instance, Etisalat (e&) and Group 42 (G42) announced to merge the data center business and operate it as a Joint Venture (JV) with Khazna Data Centers.
Major Vendors
IT Infrastructure Providers
Arista Networks
Atos
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Lenovo
NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
Aldar Properties
Arup
DC PRO Engineering
Edarat Group
HHM Building Contracting
James L. Williams (JLW)
Laing O'Rourke
Linesight
M+W Group
McLaren Construction Group
RED
RW Armstrong
Turner & Townsend
Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB
Airedale International Air Conditioning
Alfa Laval
Caterpillar
Chatsworth Products
Cummins
Delta Electronics
Eaton
Envicool
Johnson Controls
Legrand
Rittal
Rolls-Royce
Schneider Electric
STULZ
Siemens
Vertiv
Data Center Investors
Amazon Web Services
Equinix
Etisalat (e&)
Gulf Data Hub
Khazna Data Centers
Moro Hub
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
Dubai
Abu Dhabi
Other Cities (Al Ain, Fujairah, & Sharjah)
List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
REPORT COVERAGE:
This report analyses the United Arab Emirates data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The segmentation includes:
IT Infrastructure
Servers
Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems
Generators
Transfer Switches & Switchgears
PDUs
Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
Rack Cabinets
Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
CRAC & CRAH Units
Chiller Units
Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
Other Cooling Units
General Construction
Core & Shell Development
Installation & commissioning Services
Engineering & Building Design
Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
Physical Security
DCIM
Tier Standard
Tier I & Tier II
Tier III
Tier IV
Geography
Dubai
Abu Dubai
Other Cities
