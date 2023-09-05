United Airlines briefly grounds all US flights after glitch

United Airlines planes

United Airlines issued a nationwide ground stop on all flights that was quickly lifted, the Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed.

In a statement, the airline said that all departures were halted due to a "systemwide technology issue".

Flights already in the air are continuing to their destination as planned, the airline said.

United said it "identified a fix" to allow flights to resume.

"We're working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible, " the airline said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The ground stop was lifted shortly before 1400 EST (1900 BST).

The BBC has reached out to the airline and FAA for comment.

Data from flight tracking website FlightAware shows that seven United flights have so far been cancelled.

Another 330 have been delayed, according to the website.