United Airlines flight diverts to San Francisco after alleged ‘bomb threat’

A United Airlines flight destined for Vancouver was forced to divert to San Francisco on Monday evening after an alleged bomb threat interrupted the flight.

Flight UA1909 took off from Los Angeles around 7.15pm local time but made an unexpected landing just three hours later after a passenger allegedly announced a bomb threat, according to ABC7 News.

The plane, which was near Oregon at the time according to FlightRadar24, turned around and landed at San Fransisco International Airport (SFO).

Pilots were able to make the U-turn to SFO after it was determined that the security threat was low, an SFO duty manager told ABC7 News.

The airline reported there were approximately 148 passengers and eight crew members on the flight.

“United flight 1909 diverted to San Francisco last night due to a potential security issue on board,” a spokesperson for United Airlines told The Independent. “The flight landed safely” and “was met by local law enforcement,” they added.

A United Airlines flight headed toward Vancouver made a U-turn to San Francisco after a security threat (FlightRadar24)

It is unclear what exactly caused the security issue but a person who claimed to be aboard the flight wrote on X that the threat was administered via AirDrop.

“FBI interviewed me because I was one of the people who got the threat on AirDrop,” the person wrote.

Bomb threat on my flight (LA -> Vancouver) just now, had to make an emergency landing. FBI interviewed me because I was one of the people who got the threat on air drop. This has been one crazy weekend bruh 😭 — Mizu 🌊 (@MizuRL) November 14, 2023

The claim has yet to be verified by United Airlines.

Another person who said they were aboard the flight, wrote on X that after landing, the flight was delayed and cancelled. Passengers were allegedly forced to sleep in the airport overnight.

The flight has been rescheduled for 7am local time today, a spokesperson for United Airlines confirmed.