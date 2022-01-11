United Airlines CEO Says 3,000 Employees Have Covid, but Vaccine Mandate Has Saved Lives

United plane

Three thousand United Airlines employees are currently positive for COVID-19, but the company's vaccine mandate is saving lives, according to its CEO.

United CEO Scott Kirby addressed the airline's vaccine requirement, put in place in September, in an open letter to employees on Tuesday while thanking them for their "tremendous effort" amid the Omicron surge and the cancellation of flights due to employee shortages and winter weather.

"While we have about 3,000 employees who are currently positive for COVID, zero of our vaccinated employees are currently hospitalized," Kirby wrote. "Since our vaccine policy went into effect, the hospitalization rate among our employees has been 100x lower than the general population in the U.S."

For eight weeks, the company has had 0 COVID-related deaths among its vaccinated workers.

Prior to the vaccine mandate, "tragically, more than one United employee on average *per week* was dying from COVID," Kirby said in the letter. "That means there are approximately 8-10 United employees who are alive today because of our vaccine requirement," he adds.

Kirby revealed that while there may be some pushback against the vaccine mandate, the numbers show that at United it is working in reducing serious illness from COVID — and that's what's important.

Scott Kirby

"In dealing with COVID, zero is the word that matters — zero deaths and zero hospitalizations for vaccinated employees," Kirby shared in the letter. "And while I know that some people still disagree with our policy, United is proving that requiring the vaccine is the right thing to do because it saves lives."

United terminated about 600 U.S.-based employees who did not comply with their vaccine mandate by the company's Sept. 27 deadline, according to The New York Times. Ninety-nine percent of its employees — about 67,000 people — did get vaccinated.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority," Kirby and United Airlines President Brett Hart said in a memo obtained by PEOPLE in September.

United Airlines was one of several airlines in the U.S. that were forced to cancel thousands of flights over the holidays due to the surge in employee COVID infections and winter storms.

In the letter, Kirby addressed the cancellations and shared that the airline is "reducing our near-term schedules to make sure we have the staffing and resources to take care of customers."