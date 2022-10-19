United Airlines announces 2023 summer schedule, totaling 37 cities and new nonstop overseas routes

In anticipation of another crazy summer of travel, United Airlines announced Tuesday its 2023 summer trans-Atlantic schedule, which will total 37 cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East – more international destinations than all other U.S. airlines combined.

Many of the slated trans-Atlantic destinations will be the only ones offered by a U.S. airline, or the only nonstop routes from the U.S. Flights to the international destinations will depart from New York/Newark, the carrier's hub in San Francisco, Chicago O'Hare and Washington Dulles.

"Next summer United is offering the best of both worlds: we're making it easier for our customers to visit the most popular cities in Europe, but we're also expanding our reach to give travelers access to new places they haven't yet experienced," Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of global network planning and alliances at United, said in a statement. "We expect another busy summer for international travel and are proud to build on our industry-leading global network to offer our customers the widest range of destinations and most convenient travel options."

The carrier's slated schedule includes a debut of three new cities: Malaga, Spain; Stockholm; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. All three new destinations will fly from New York/Newark as the airline is poised to suspend flights from New York/JFK in late October.

United said it will also be the only North American airline offering flights to Amman, Jordan; Azores, Portugal; Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife, Spain.

In response to the increased travel demand to Europe this summer, the airline is also adding six more flights to the popular destinations of Rome; Paris; Barcelona, Spain; London; Berlin; and Shannon, Ireland.

United will also bring back nine routes from last summer, such as a direct flights between New York/Newark and Nice, France; Denver and Munich; Boston and London Heathrow; Chicago O'Hare and Zurich; and Chicago O'Hare and Milan.

Tickets for these new summer routes are on sale now. Here is the new schedule below, government approval permitting:

New York/Newark – Malaga, Spain: Starting May 31, travelers can pick from three direct flights a week to Malaga on a Boeing 757-200, making United the U.S. airline with the most Spanish destinations. There will also be direct flights to Tenerife and Palma de Mallorca.

New York/Newark – Dubai, UAE : Commencing March 25, United will fly daily between New York/Newark and Dubai on a Boeing 777-200ER as part of its partnership with Emirates. United will be the only U.S. airline with nonstop flights to Dubai.

New York/Newark – Stockholm: United will launch a nonstop, daily flight from New York/Newark to Stockholm starting May 25 on a Boeing 757-200. The last time United offered a flight to Stockholm was in 2019.

San Francisco – Rome: United will launch daily flights from its hub in San Francisco to Rome on a Boeing 777-200ER on May 25. "United is the only U.S. airline to offer direct flights to Europe from its hub in San Francisco, and next summer will offer nonstop flights to seven popular European cities," the airline said in a release.

Chicago O'Hare – Shannon, Ireland: On May 25, United will launch daily flights to Shannon from Chicago O'Hare. Other Ireland-bound flights from the U.S. include a New York/Newark to Shannon flight and direct service from Chicago, New York/Newark and Washington Dulles to Dublin on a Boeing 757-200.

Washington Dulles – Berlin: Launching on May 25, travelers can fly daily between Washington, D.C., and Berlin on the only nonstop service available. This route will fly on a Boeing 767-400ER. "United offers more flights to Berlin from the U.S. than any other airline, with existing year-round flights from Newark," the release said.

Chicago O'Hare – Barcelona, Spain: Travelers will be able to depart from Chicago and head to Barcelona on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner starting May 25. The carrier said this direct flight builds on its existing Barcelona-bound service from New York/Newark and Washington Dulles.

More flights to London - Next summer, United will offer 23 daily flights to London Heathrow, including a second daily flight from Los Angeles on March 25 on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. "United offers more flights and more business class seats from New York and the west coast to London than any other U.S. carrier and next summer, all United flights to London Heathrow will offer all-aisle access Polaris and Premium Plus seating," the statement said.

More flights to Paris - On June 2, United will offer a second daily flight from Washington Dulles to Paris Charles de Gaulle on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Currently, there are flights to Paris from New York/Newark, Washington Dulles, Chicago and San Francisco.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: United Airlines 2023 schedule: New nonstop flights to Europe, Dubai