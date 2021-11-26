Uniserve Announces Change in Board of Directors Post Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company” or “Uniserve”) is pleased to announce that it held its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, November 18, 2021, whereat Messrs. Earnest C. Beaudin, Kelly Walker, Walter Schultz, Owen Morley, and Stuart Omsen were re-appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, and Mr. Arif Merali was appointed as a member of its Board for the ensuing year.

Uniserve continues to successfully shift the focus of its revenue generating activities to a contractual recurring model. Over the recent months, Uniserve has been proud to launch a number of new products to its customers including Uniserve Hyperconverged (UHC), Uniserve Firewall as a Service (FaaS), Uniserve DR as a Service (DRaaS) and has continued the expansion of its Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Desktop as a Service (DaaS) and Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) offerings. As Cyber Security continues to present significant risk to small and medium businesses, Uniserve has responded by providing services geared specifically towards the SMB market.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact.

