Unique structures come together for ‘one of a kind’ California estate listed for $3.5M

An architecturally mystifying house has hit the Palm Springs, California, real estate market for the first time in over 25 years for $3.49 million.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home was built in 1997 for George and Adele Norton and was “inspired by a Yakut Indian structure,” the listing on PS Properties says. It consists of two structures, which are connected by a roof that looks loosely like a hang glider, giving it contemporary feel.

The estate’s primary suite, living room, kitchen and office help make up the southern half of the home, while the northern side has a small kitchen and two bedrooms.

The uniquely designed dwelling features stunning views throughout.

“It was way ahead of its time,” listing agent Patrick Jordan told Realtor.com. “Architects and people would come from all over the world to look at the house.”

In addition to its aesthetic appeal, the 2,596-square-foot residence also has “incredible insulation values with recycled polystyrene with reinforced concrete walls and the venting system that forces hot air from the attic areas to keep the house cool,” the listing says.

In layman’s terms — it’s energy-efficient.

“It’s really a tank,” Jordan said to Realtor, “Made of reinforced-concrete walls. That adds extra insulation value — warm when you need it and cool when you need it.”

The listing is held by Patrick Jordan and Stewart Smith of PS Properties and Bennion Deville Homes.

‘Secluded sanctuary’ with panoramic views lists for $10M in California. Take a look

A beach...in the snow? A Colorado ski resort is making this odd occurrence a reality