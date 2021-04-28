These Unique Mother's Day Gifts Are So Good, You'll Want Them for Yourself Too

Getty

With Mother's Day quickly approaching, there's not much time left to shop for a special gift for Mom if you're ordering online.

While you could simply pick up a classic flower bouquet from your local store, there are plenty of unique and personal gifts that will arrive at your door in time to celebrate the woman who made you, well, you. Below, you’ll find an assortment of items from some of our favorite female-owned brands, like The Sill, a plant delivery service, and Spoken Flames, an immersive candle company. We’ve also included a handful of products we know Hollywood moms love, like the Allbirds sneakers practically every A-lister wears and the supremely soft Eberjey pajamas Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey both own.

If you’re doing Mother’s Day shopping at the eleventh hour, we’ve included a few Amazon finds that you can get in two days with a Prime membership. The site has a huge Mother’s Day Gift Guide filled with options for every type of mom, making it easy for last-minute shopping.

Best of all? Almost everything featured is under $150. (There are also a few splurge-worthy gift ideas you could go in on with siblings.) Prices start at just $20 and go up as you scroll, so keep scrolling to shop 19 Mother’s Day gifts that are so good, you’ll want to buy them for yourself, too.

For the Mom Who Needs a Spa Week

Glowing skin is the gift that keeps on giving, so treat your mom to a sheet mask subscription from popular Korean beauty brand FaceTory. For just $20 a month, she’ll receive one skincare product and seven sheet masks from rising, trending, and coveted K-beauty brands that aren’t widely available. You can subscribe via Amazon or on the brand’s website and cancel at any time; FaceTory also lets you do a one-time gift subscription box.

Buy It! FaceTory Hand-Picked Korean Sheet Masks Subscription Box, $19.90/box; facetory.com or amazon.com

For the Mom Who Loves Artisan Goods

Your mom deserves something as unique and special as she is — and a GlobeIn subscription is a great place to start. Each box is filled with beautiful up-cycled creations that have their own personal stories, like a rainbow hand-woven basket that’s traditionally used in West Africa to carry produce. A subscription costs as little as $33 per month, but you can also buy individual artisan goods separately. For a limited time, when you buy three, you can get a fourth one for free as part of the company’s Mother’s Day special.

Buy It! GlobeIn Subscription Box, starting at $33/month; globein.com

For the Mom Who Likes Little Luxuries

They say the best things come in Small Packages, which is actually the name of this company that curates thoughtful gift boxes for every occasion. Each themed package comes in a range of prices: $35, $50, and $100. The price you choose determines how many products you’ll receive. Its $100 limited-edition Mother’s Day box comes with a cheese board and knives, Brightland olive oil, shea butter hand cream, a spray hand sanitizer, ethically sourced tea drops, a tea towel, and a sea salt chocolate bar, plus an original Small Packages letterpress card with your message handwritten inside. Place your order by April 29 so it’s delivered in time.

Buy It! Small Packages Mother's Day Set, $35–$100; smallpackages.co

For the Mom Who Likes a Simple Hair Routine

Replace her regular hair dryer, flat iron, and curling wand with a single tool that does it all in less time. The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush simultaneously dries and styles for a salon-quality blowout at home. It features pin and tufted bristles that detangle locks and improve volume and shine. With over 152,000 five-star ratings, it's an Amazon best-seller and currently on sale for $42 (it normally goes for $60!). The sale is all the more reason to treat yourself to one, too!

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $41.52 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

For the Dog Mom

Taking care of a puppy may not be as much work as raising a child, but pet parents deserve a little something special to celebrate Mother's Day, too. This 800-piece puzzle from Jiggy, aptly named Dog Mom, would make a great under-$50 gift. The company sells a variety of puzzles that feature beautiful art from emerging female artists (who earn a percent of the profits). Each Jiggy puzzle comes in a reusable glass jar with a tube of puzzle glue so you can enjoy your new piece of art forever.

Buy It! Jiggy Dog Mom Puzzle, $49; jiggypuzzles.com

For the Mom Who Needs New Dishes

Beautify her tablescape with pretty pink dishware from Stone Lain. The brand's plates, bowls, and mugs have a post-modern, futuristic design that will never go out of style. This 16-piece stoneware set includes dinner plates, salad plates, bowls, and mugs to serve four people. All pieces are dishwasher- and microwave-safe, so they're built to last. Available in four colors, a set costs just $60 and can arrive at your door quickly if you're an Amazon Prime member.

Buy It! Stone Lain Stoneware Dinnerware Set - Service For 4, $59.99; amazon.com

For the Mom with a Green Thumb

Skip the flowers and send Mom a plant she can enjoy year-round. The Sill makes it easy to buy beautifully potted indoor house plants online. It offers a wide assortment and helps you choose one that not only fits your preferences, but also your home's conditions, ensuring it'll thrive. The company even offers plant subscription boxes for $65 a month, including a pet-friendly option with non-toxic indoor plants that are safe for cats and dogs. Check out The Sill's Mother's Day selection and place your order by Friday, April 30 to ensure her new plant baby will arrive in time.

Buy It! The Sill Monstera Deliciosa, $60; thesill.com

For the Mom Who's Working from Home

If your mom is one of the many people still working from home, this genius ″invisible″ sit-stand desk from Moft is a must-have. Its Z-shaped structure provides four modes for sitting and one for standing to help maintain a healthy posture and improve productivity while working remotely. The gadget has a triangle bottom support for steadiness, and when not in use, it can be folded up to the size of a magazine. The Invisible Sit-Stand Desk is available in four colors for $70 on Amazon.

Buy It! Moft Z Invisible Thin Sit-Stand Desk, $69.99; amazon.com

For the Mom Who's a Bonafide Chef

Restock her pantry with one of the most luxurious versions of a cooking essential. Brightland is the California-based brand behind those custom-blend authentic olive oils that will up your chef game — we recommend starting with the best-selling Awake and Alive set. The UV-proof glass bottles will look super cute sitting on her shelves. With Mother's Day coming soon, Brightland is offering free handwritten gift notes with any purchase this week. Place your order by April 30 to ensure it arrives in time for her special day and receive free shipping on orders over $65.

Buy It! Brightland The Duo Olive Oil Set, $74; brightland.co

For the Soon-to-Be Mom

The celeb-loved brand sells styles for women in all stages of their lives, including a bump-friendly version of its best-selling Look at Me Now Seamless leggings. Crafted from Spanx's signature smoothing fabric with a supportive over-the-bump waistband, the leggings are designed to grow with you. Even better? The Spanx leggings can be worn before, during, and after pregnancy, making them a perfect gift for an expectant mother.

Buy It! Spanx Mama Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings, $78; spanx.com

For the Mom Who Loves to Lounge

Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey both love them, so your mom is bound to love them, too. We're talking about Eberjey's best-selling (and buttery-soft) Gisele pajamas. The fabric is not only cool to the touch, but it won't crease or crinkle, and the contrasting piping gives the set a classic look she'll want to wear around the house for years to come. Oprah said its best: "These are soft, flattering, and timeless." Available in 20 colors and prints, a pair of the Eberjey pajamas costs as little as $84.

Buy It! Eberjey Gisele Two-Piece Long Sleeve & Pant PJ Set, $84–$139; amazon.com

For the New or First-Time Mom

Give her a place to store baby's early memories and milestones. From their first blankie to their first pair of shoes, this modern heirloom box is a great place to keep little mementos organized. Designed to look like coffee table books, the box is divided into two sections. The first features nine drawers for small keepsake items, and the second holds eight documents vertically. The kit comes with over 50 labels that tell you what goes where, along with a birthday survey so you can remember your little one's favorites from their very first years.

Buy It! Savor Baby Keepsake Box, $84.95; nordstrom.com

For the Mom Who Always Has a Candle Lit

Picking a scent that speaks to you is quite literally the idea behind Spoken Flames: The brand is making self-care more immersive through a multi-sensory experience that starts by lighting its candles. Each one is made from a proprietary wax blend that shimmers when heated and features a wooden wick that produces soft crackle sounds when lit. But the coolest part is that each candle speaks words of affirmation to you via augmented reality. Simply light the candle and hover over it with the camera in your Instagram app to listen. The Spoken Flames F, Yes Trio comes with three candles — Focused, Fearless, and Favored — that have scents curated by master perfumers for each message.

Buy It! Spoken Flames F, Yes Candle Trio Set, $89; spokenflames.com

For the Skincare-Loving Mom

Like many skincare lovers, she probably has an arsenal of tried-and-true beauty products. But it's always fun to put a new one on her radar, especially one that comes from a mother-and-daughter-owned company. Bella Skin Beauty's anti-inflammatory skincare uses sustainable and potent plant-based formulas that are organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, and cruelty-free. Its best-selling Beauty Serum Face Oil is an all-in-one serum, moisturizer, and skin-repairing oil that can be used in the morning and evening.

Buy It! Bella Skin Beauty Serum Face Oil, $90; bellaskinbeauty.com

For the Mom Who Loves to Walk

Hollywood moms love 'em, and your mom will, too. The Allbirds Wool Runners are by far the eco-friendly footwear brand's best-selling sneaker thanks to its long list of famous fans, including Jennifer Garner, Hilary Duff, Blake Lively, and Cindy Crawford. Made from a revolutionary merino wool material with comfortable insoles, the sneakers are flexible, supportive, and astonishingly soft. Plus, they're machine-washable! This is one sustainable gift she'll use all the time.

Buy It! Allbirds Women's Wool Runners, $95; allbirds.com

For the Mom Who Loves to Try New Wines

If your mom loves wine tastings, Vinebox lets her have her own from the comfort of home. The company sends nine hand-selected wines by the glass that are perfectly preserved in sleek vials. There are a few different options to choose from, like The Fresh Reds box , the Rosé Collection, and the A Fresh Start set, which features a mix of red and white wines. She'll be able to sip on new releases and top cellar picks from across Europe without having to commit to full bottles.

Buy It! Vinebox Fresh Reds, $95; getvinebox.com

For the Mom Who Loves to Accessorize

An empowering necklace may be the perfect gift for the mom who's always decked out from ear to wrist. Awe Inspired creates pendants that are detailed with reliefs of iconic women from past, present, and mythology. Some of the best-sellers include Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Frida Kahlo, and Cleopatra. For a limited time, you can score up to 25 percent off pieces for Mother's Day. The brand's necklaces have been worn by celebs like Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Sophia Bush, and Sarah Hyland.

Buy It! Awe Inspired Mini Cleopatra Necklace, $120 (orig. $150); aweinspired.com

For the Jetsetting Mom

Hollywood moms Mandy Moore, Jessica Alba, and Karlie Kloss all travel with Away's most popular suitcase — so your mom should, too. Aptly named, The Carry-On is one of the best hard-sided suitcases on the market thanks to its durable polycarbonate shell that's built to last. Plus, it's packed with genius features like TSA-approved locks, 360-degree spinner wheels, and a convenient interior packing compression system. If your mom loves to travel, this is one gift she can use for years.

Buy It! Away The Carry-On Suitcase, $225; awaytravel.com

For the Mom Who Carries It All

Does your mom always seem to have everything you need stowed in her purse? Then treat her to a luxury handbag from celeb-loved leather goods brand Linjer. Its bags have minimalist designs and have been carried by A-listers like Rashida Jones, Selma Blair, Eiza González, and Jenna Fischer. The Soft Tote is one of the brand's best-sellers and once racked up an 8,000-person waitlist when it was out of stock.

Buy It! Linjer The Soft Tote, $359; linjer.co

