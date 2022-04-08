New, unique service in midwestern Ontario

BLUEVALE – Kayla Lowry is turning her love and passion for horses into a dream come true, creating a unique and magical business that will provide lasting memories for years to come.

KCL Carriages is a year-round business that operates out of the family farm in Bluevale, and are very excited for the upcoming wedding season. They offer many exclusive opportunities for brides-to-be and wedding planners to choose from for their special day.

Lowry said the possibilities are endless, including picking up the bride in a shiny, white carriage and delivering them to the ceremony. The sound of horse hooves clicking on the road adds to the ambiance, creating that fairy tale wedding many young brides dream about.

“We can customize any package to suit the needs of the customer,” Lowry said, adding they can customize decorations to match the day.

Tours during cocktail hour and taking the happy couple to their photoshoot are some of the fantastic ideas Lowry says can be added to your unique package.

The professional horse and carriage service promises a unique and memorable experience for special occasions, including weddings, anniversaries, birthday parties, parades, romantic date nights, family outings, etc.

During her recent maternity leave, Lowry decided to throw caution to the wind, creating KCL Carriages while her newborn daughter napped beside her.

“My husband and I live at Amberly. We got married in 2018, and when I moved up here, I thought, ‘oh my goodness, what a unique part of Ontario, with the lakes and the cottages and the tourists, this is just a real kind of niche area.’”

With those thoughts, KCL Carriages was born, and on Jan. 3, Lowry launched her new business.

Lowry’s love for horses and her knowledge of the tourism industry began in her childhood. She grew up on the family farm in Bluevale, and they raised sheep, she told Midwestern Newspapers during a telephone interview.

“We provided sheep shows and educational pieces for school groups,” she said, “I’ve always had an interest in it (tourism), so it’s nothing new to me.”

Story continues

Lowry and her two sisters grew up riding horses, she said, “but when I was 17, I actually went out to Kananaskis, Alberta. I guided horseback rides through the mountains out there.”

Kananaskis is located in the foothills of the Canadian Rockies, bordering the town of Canmore and Banff National Park.

She loved it so much that she went back to Alberta when she was 19 and drove a horse and carriage in Banff.

“That’s when I learned about heavy horses, learned how to drive, how to harness and take care of them. That’s where I really, all of a sudden, found this passion for not just riding horses but for driving them too.”

Reluctantly, Lowry returned to Ontario, finished her education, and moved into the mainstream workforce. Meanwhile, she continued to ride and drive her family’s retired racehorse when she had time, but the seed had been planted and grew into the unique and wonderful idea of KCL Carriages.

Lowry shares her love for the horse and carriage with her husband, Grant. Together they have expanded their lives to include this incredible venture, bringing this old-fashioned style of transportation to the region, providing a unique experience, and creating memories that will last for a lifetime.

Grant Lowry has deep ties to the area – his grandfather, Perrin Lowry, greatly supported the Ripley Fall Fair Horse Show. His legacy still lives on there, a tribute to the legacy of the cutter on KCL’s social media page said.

“The cutter used to provide our sleigh rides at KCL Carriages is very special to our family,” explained Lowry. “The cutter has been in the family for a very long time (70+ years) as it once was Grandpa Perrin’s.”

Reminiscing, she said that Perrin enjoyed his two hackney horses immensely and would hook them up to the cutter and use the ensemble many times, from giving the grandchildren rides to helping out his neighbours.

“Perrin’s brothers have fond memories of using the cutter to make sure they got to the neighbours for card night on the stormiest of winter nights,” Lowry said.

“When it was time for the ponies to leave the farm, the cutter got stored in an old grain bin for several years on the family farm. It was decided one year for Christmas that the family would get the cutter out and fixed up for Perrin. That Christmas, the life of the cutter had returned.”

Added Lowry, “Our daughter Kinsley is the fourth generation of Lowry to ride in the cutter. We swear every time we hitch up to it, we can feel an extra ray of sunshine shining down. Perrin will be grinning from ear to ear seeing the cutter being hitched behind a horse again and bringing so much joy to many.”

The Horses

KCL Carriages currently owns four horses – two used for the business, one in training to be a carriage horse, and one pony for their 11-month-old daughter.

Beauty is an 18-year-old Clydesdale crossed with a Hackney Pony. She is small; Lowry said, “but she works great on the cutter; it’s the perfect size for her.”

Lowry added that they also ride Beauty, and she has a great temperament.

“People can come and pet her; she’s just a great all-around horse.”

Lowry’s other two horses for the business are Percherons – one-year-old Katie, who is currently in training for three years, and a mare named Flossy, who is 14-years-old.

“She’s big, she’s all black, with a white irregular star on her forehead,” Lowry said. “She’s beautiful.”

The Chariots

KCL Carriages has a variety of what Lowry likes to call “chariots” available to meet the needs of your special event, a wedding carriage, a finely finished wooden wagon, a cutter, and a sleigh.

Your chariot awaits.

For more information about the services offered by KCL Carriages, call 510-525-0127, email kclcarriages@gmail.com or follow them on Facebook - @KCL.Carriages.

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times