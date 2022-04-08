New, unique service in midwestern Ontario

·5 min read

BLUEVALE – Kayla Lowry is turning her love and passion for horses into a dream come true, creating a unique and magical business that will provide lasting memories for years to come.

KCL Carriages is a year-round business that operates out of the family farm in Bluevale, and are very excited for the upcoming wedding season. They offer many exclusive opportunities for brides-to-be and wedding planners to choose from for their special day.

Lowry said the possibilities are endless, including picking up the bride in a shiny, white carriage and delivering them to the ceremony. The sound of horse hooves clicking on the road adds to the ambiance, creating that fairy tale wedding many young brides dream about.

“We can customize any package to suit the needs of the customer,” Lowry said, adding they can customize decorations to match the day.

Tours during cocktail hour and taking the happy couple to their photoshoot are some of the fantastic ideas Lowry says can be added to your unique package.

The professional horse and carriage service promises a unique and memorable experience for special occasions, including weddings, anniversaries, birthday parties, parades, romantic date nights, family outings, etc.

During her recent maternity leave, Lowry decided to throw caution to the wind, creating KCL Carriages while her newborn daughter napped beside her.

“My husband and I live at Amberly. We got married in 2018, and when I moved up here, I thought, ‘oh my goodness, what a unique part of Ontario, with the lakes and the cottages and the tourists, this is just a real kind of niche area.’”

With those thoughts, KCL Carriages was born, and on Jan. 3, Lowry launched her new business.

Lowry’s love for horses and her knowledge of the tourism industry began in her childhood. She grew up on the family farm in Bluevale, and they raised sheep, she told Midwestern Newspapers during a telephone interview.

“We provided sheep shows and educational pieces for school groups,” she said, “I’ve always had an interest in it (tourism), so it’s nothing new to me.”

Lowry and her two sisters grew up riding horses, she said, “but when I was 17, I actually went out to Kananaskis, Alberta. I guided horseback rides through the mountains out there.”

Kananaskis is located in the foothills of the Canadian Rockies, bordering the town of Canmore and Banff National Park.

She loved it so much that she went back to Alberta when she was 19 and drove a horse and carriage in Banff.

“That’s when I learned about heavy horses, learned how to drive, how to harness and take care of them. That’s where I really, all of a sudden, found this passion for not just riding horses but for driving them too.”

Reluctantly, Lowry returned to Ontario, finished her education, and moved into the mainstream workforce. Meanwhile, she continued to ride and drive her family’s retired racehorse when she had time, but the seed had been planted and grew into the unique and wonderful idea of KCL Carriages.

Lowry shares her love for the horse and carriage with her husband, Grant. Together they have expanded their lives to include this incredible venture, bringing this old-fashioned style of transportation to the region, providing a unique experience, and creating memories that will last for a lifetime.

Grant Lowry has deep ties to the area – his grandfather, Perrin Lowry, greatly supported the Ripley Fall Fair Horse Show. His legacy still lives on there, a tribute to the legacy of the cutter on KCL’s social media page said.

“The cutter used to provide our sleigh rides at KCL Carriages is very special to our family,” explained Lowry. “The cutter has been in the family for a very long time (70+ years) as it once was Grandpa Perrin’s.”

Reminiscing, she said that Perrin enjoyed his two hackney horses immensely and would hook them up to the cutter and use the ensemble many times, from giving the grandchildren rides to helping out his neighbours.

“Perrin’s brothers have fond memories of using the cutter to make sure they got to the neighbours for card night on the stormiest of winter nights,” Lowry said.

“When it was time for the ponies to leave the farm, the cutter got stored in an old grain bin for several years on the family farm. It was decided one year for Christmas that the family would get the cutter out and fixed up for Perrin. That Christmas, the life of the cutter had returned.”

Added Lowry, “Our daughter Kinsley is the fourth generation of Lowry to ride in the cutter. We swear every time we hitch up to it, we can feel an extra ray of sunshine shining down. Perrin will be grinning from ear to ear seeing the cutter being hitched behind a horse again and bringing so much joy to many.”

The Horses

KCL Carriages currently owns four horses – two used for the business, one in training to be a carriage horse, and one pony for their 11-month-old daughter.

Beauty is an 18-year-old Clydesdale crossed with a Hackney Pony. She is small; Lowry said, “but she works great on the cutter; it’s the perfect size for her.”

Lowry added that they also ride Beauty, and she has a great temperament.

“People can come and pet her; she’s just a great all-around horse.”

Lowry’s other two horses for the business are Percherons – one-year-old Katie, who is currently in training for three years, and a mare named Flossy, who is 14-years-old.

“She’s big, she’s all black, with a white irregular star on her forehead,” Lowry said. “She’s beautiful.”

The Chariots

KCL Carriages has a variety of what Lowry likes to call “chariots” available to meet the needs of your special event, a wedding carriage, a finely finished wooden wagon, a cutter, and a sleigh.

Your chariot awaits.

For more information about the services offered by KCL Carriages, call 510-525-0127, email kclcarriages@gmail.com or follow them on Facebook - @KCL.Carriages.

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Yandle scratch justifiable but also unnecessary move from Flyers

    The Ironman Burden is real, but the Philadelphia Flyers had no reason to flex on the idea of meritocracy by scratching Keith Yandle and ending his consecutive games streak.

  • Why does the most skilled hockey league have a problem with skill?

    The fallout from the Trevor Zegras-Jay Beagle-Tyson Nash debacle has reignited the debate over what the NHL prioritizes as it seeks to grow the game. The league is filled with stars of skill never seen before but an old-school mentality and the unwritten rules still hold a lot of weight.&nbsp;