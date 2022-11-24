Social Media Influencers Use Cars In Cringy Ways

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

You’ve no doubt seen so-called “influencers” on social media hawking all sorts of garbage from face creams to workout gear. We have them in the auto industry as well and they’re just as useless as in every other area of life. And while I’ve seen these interesting and very self-consumed individuals doing their thing out in public before, I never have been able to catch them on video in the act of creating a wild alternate reality for their followers to consume.

We owe this interesting view into the world of social media influencers, including those associated with the auto industry, to YouTuber effspot. This is the same guy who braved the Los Angeles riots and captured the torched and bashed Porsche 911 GT3 RS, who also has an extensive model car collection, and also enjoys Japanese Bosozoku cars.

Anyway, as you might have already guessed, effspot lives in the LA area and he cruises streets like Rodeo Drive often to spot exotic supercars and other wild rides. He also sees the influencers out in force with some impressive vehicles, a mixture which no doubt will set people off in a variety of ways.

If you’ve ever wondered how these people get interesting photos of themselves lounging on the hood of a Lamborghini Aventador in the middle of a cityscape, you’re about to see what’s beyond the edges of the Instagram photo. Yep, this is some high-quality investigative reporting here.

When you watch the video it’s obvious this is a series of clips effspot has collected and put together in a nice compilation. It’s seriously something you can just watch while eating some popcorn, it’s so good. Just beware you might choke from laughing too much.

