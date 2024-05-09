The unique Chester Cup celebrates 200 years below Roman walls

Racefans watch the action at Chester this week from the Roman walls. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

A double century is an impressive age for any sporting event, so there promises to be a party atmosphere at Chester racecourse on Friday as the country’s oldest still-active racecourse celebrates the 200th anniversary of its most popular race, the Chester Cup.

The annual charge around two-and-a-bit circuits of this unique, almost circular, track was first run, as the Tradesman’s Cup, in 1824, and has been beguiling and frustrating punters in equal measure ever since. It is not quite the oldest race at a course that staged its first recorded meeting in 1539 – Thursday’s Dee Stakes dates back to 1813 – or the oldest still-extant handicap, a title that is held, narrowly, by the Goodwood Stakes, which was first run in 1823.

But it was already well-established in the British sporting landscape long before sporting events like the Open golf, Wimbledon and the FA Cup Final had been conceived, and while some might sneer that it is “just” a handicap, that, along with its stunning setting below Chester’s Roman walls, is a key factor in its enduring popularity.

It is, at its heart, one of the great racing spectacles and, much like the Grand National at nearby Aintree, an event that is deeply rooted in its course and surroundings. It is impossible to imagine the Chester Cup at any other track, and while Classics and Group Ones like the Derby are the preserve of billionaires and sovereign wealth, owning a big handicap winner, on the other hand, can be much more about luck than money.

That, in turn, can turn a race like the Chester Cup into an obsession for some owners and trainers. In recent memory, Dr Marwan Koukash often suggested that “the Chester Cup and the Melbourne Cup are the two greatest races on earth”, and his colours were ever-present on the Roodee, at the May meeting in particular, winning Friday’s main event four times before it all went wrong for the now-bankrupt ex-owner.

The most successful trainer in Chester Cup history, meanwhile, is Barry Hills, who saddled four winners among dozens of successes at the May meeting in the years when his leading owner, Robert Sangster, would commute to Chester from his tax exile on the Isle of Man.

Over the last 200 years, there have also been many plunges and gambles on the Cup, some of which were landed and others which went astray, and victories for hugely popular names like Sea Pigeon, one of the most versatile racehorses the sport has seen, who won two Chester Cups in 1977 and 1978 before going on to land the Champion Hurdle over jumps in 1980 and 1981.

The first 50 racegoers on Friday that have a namesake among the 17 jockeys in the Chester Cup will be admitted free, although as ever, the walls will also be available for a freebie view of the action.

As regards the significant question of where their money should go, the Chester Cup has had just two winning favourites this century and heads into its third century with a renewal that is as deep and competitive as ever.

Leading jumps trainers have also started to target this race in recent seasons, with Harry Fry, Nicky Henderson and Donald McCain all saddling winners since 2012, and Emmet Mullins’s The Shunter, a handicap chase winner at the Cheltenham Festival in 2021, will be a popular choice to follow up his win in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket in October.

He has a tricky draw in stall 13, however, and whether quick ground on a turning track like Chester is quite what he needs is debatable.

A better alternative could be Zoffee (3.40), who has a good draw in stall one, was in front until the final strides 12 months ago and races off a 3lb lower mark on Friday. He recently rejoined local trainer Hugo Palmer after a couple of races over hurdles for Olly Murphy and will almost certainly have been aimed squarely at Friday’s race since his near-miss 12 months ago.