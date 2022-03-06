Unique Cars And Featured Classes Highlight The Main Event At The Amelia

John Puckett
·2 min read

The 27th annual concours features extremely rare cars and classes.

Saturday is a day for lighthearted fun, but Sunday is the time when things get serious. Car owners vying for that coveted Best in Show title are not playing around. With every car meticulously detailed, it’s time to see who the winner is going to be, we don’t know yet, but stay tuned! In the meantime, some very unique cars are going to make things extra difficult on the judges. Read the official release from Hagerty below about the game plan.

See The Amelia coverage mega post here.

The Amelia, now entering its 27th consecutive year, continues to enhance its north Florida footprint as it looks forward to a bright future. Returning to the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, as it has every year since its inception in 1996, the world-renowned Concours d’Elegance has expanded Saturday’s Cars & Caffeine™ event with the new Kids Zone as well as RADwood and Concours d’Lemons exhibitions.

Chip Ganassi, a fixture in multiple forms of motorsport, first as a driver and then as a multi-series team owner, serves as the 2022 Honoree. The Amelia takes place March 5-6 on the Golf Club of Amelia Island greens.

Sunday’s traditional show field will be anchored by classes such as American Classics, Duesenbergs, rare Japanese automobiles, and the celebration of the 90th anniversary of the ’32 Ford.

Featured classes include race cars from the 70th Anniversary of Sebring. The notoriously bumpy 12-Hour race in central Florida, still run over parts of a concrete World War II airbase, has long been considered a true test of endurance. The 1952 Cunningham C4-R entry showcases the automotive ingenuity still needed to compete seven decades later.

The Rare Aluminum Porsche Race Car class highlights the earliest efforts from the then young sports car manufacturer and includes a 1951 Le Mans class winner. The 1955 Type 550 Spyder entry is an ideal example for the class as it is one of just 90 produced.

The Waterhouse Coachworks class brings attention to a small Custom Coach Builder from Webster, Massachusetts. While its run was cut short after only five years thanks to the Great Depression, this 1930 Packard 745 Deluxe Eight entry features one of approximately 296 bodies from the Waterhouse Company.

Additional Featured classes include Motorcycles, the eccentric Davis, the 75th anniversary of Ferrari, and the 100th anniversary of Lincoln.

Images in this post are courtesy of Amelia Concours Automotive Photography by Deremer Studios, LLC.

#TheAmelia

