The Unique Boutique, Channel 4, review: moving yet formulaic makeover show for all body types

Emma-Jane asks for fashion advice - Channel 4

The Unique Boutique (Channel 4) is a fashion makeover show for “a world where one size doesn’t fit all”. Take Emma-Jane, who likes to compete in pageants and is searching for a showstopper of a dress.

Emma-Jane is also a wheelchair user, so has issues that the able-bodied don’t face. She needs a dress cut in such a way that the fabric doesn’t get caught in the wheels. It needs to look good on her while she’s sitting down, rather than have the skirt fabric bunch up around her legs. And she would like to be able to get in and out of it independently. Bear all that in mind, and you see how plenty of dresses on the high street wouldn’t fit the bill.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Huw is also a wheelchair user, who is getting back out there on the dating scene at 51 and wants to look effortlessly cool, not “dad cool”. His main concern is finding clothes that draw attention away from his legs, which make him feel self-conscious. Then there is Lisa, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2020 and has put on weight as a result of steroid treatment. She also has to fit clothes over two nephrostomy bags at the base of her back. Her dream is to look like her old self, who wore leopard print and loved looking stylish. And so the fashion fairy godmothers get to work.

In the days of What Not to Wear, two experts sufficed. Here we have four, including a trans stylist and model called Georgie but also, for reasons unexplained, goes by the name of Triple Minor and wears outfits that could politely be described as “bold”.

The format is wearily formulaic – does everything have to copy Tattoo Fixers? – but there is joy to be had because the stylists all do a great job, either by making outfits from scratch or altering clothes bought off the peg. Emma-Jane got a fabulous dress. Huw left with tons of confidence to get out there on the dating scene. Lisa got a pair of jeans, and a top fitted with zips in the sleeves for ease of use during cancer treatment. Most special of all, the team altered her favourite leopard-print coat, allowing her to wear it again for the first time in years. A worthwhile show.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.