UNIQLO UT Commemorates 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie' With a T-Shirt Collection

    UNIQLO UT Commemorates 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie' With a T-Shirt Collection

    UNIQLO UT Commemorates 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie' With a T-Shirt Collection

    Gege Akutami/Shueisha, 2021Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie Production Committee
    UNIQLO UT Commemorates 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie' With a T-Shirt Collection

    Gege Akutami/Shueisha, 2021Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie Production Committee
    UNIQLO UT Commemorates 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie' With a T-Shirt Collection

    Gege Akutami/Shueisha, 2021Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie Production Committee
    UNIQLO UT Commemorates 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie' With a T-Shirt Collection

    Gege Akutami/Shueisha, 2021Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie Production Committee
Nathan Lau
·1 min read

UNIQLO UT is releasing a T-shirt collection to commemorate the premiere of Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie in North American theaters. The film is a prequel to the beloved animation series by Gege Akutami.

The range serves to highlight the experience of the characters prior to the animated TV series. A white tee depicts a still where protagonist Yuta Okkotsu encounters his childhood friend Rika Orimoto. A ring graphic is emblazoned on the chest to symbolize the item he keeps as a memento of their relationship. Another design showcases Satoru Gojo in a brand-new blindfold -- a stark contrast to the one he wears in the anime. Elsewhere, Orimoto's curse overlays a black tee featuring Jujutsu Kaisen branding, whereas a portrait of the film's antagonist, Suguru Geto, dons a similar iteration in navy.

The collection will be available online and in UNIQLO's North American stores beginning April 7. Each tee will sell for $19.90 USD.

