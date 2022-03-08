Uniqlo stays open in Russia saying clothes are 'necessity'

·3 min read
Uniqlo shop
Uniqlo shop

The owner of Uniqlo has defended its decision to keep its Russian shops open, saying that clothing is a "necessity of life".

Uniqlo has 49 stores in Russia and while it will "monitor the situation" it has no plans to suspend trading.

A number of Western firms such as Zara and H&M, have halted operations in Russia because of the war with Ukraine.

But Fast Retailing's founder Tadashi Yanai said Russia's people "have the same right to live as we do".

Mr Yanai told Japan's Nikkei newspaper: "There should never be war. Every country should oppose it,"

But he said: "Clothing is a necessity of life. The people of Russia have the same right to live as we do."

Uniqlo is not alone in its decision to continue its operations in Russia, despite a number of firms exiting the country in reaction to its invasion of Ukraine.

Many international firms that rely on production plants and customer bases in Russia have chosen to stay in the country.

Fast food

Food and drink giants McDonald's and Coca-Cola have been criticised on social media for failing to speak out on Ukraine's invasion.

#BoycottMcDonalds and #BoycottCocaCola were trending on Twitter on Monday and over the weekend respectively.

Pepsi, KFC and Burger King and Starbucks are also still trading in Russia. None of the firms have responded to requests from the BBC for comment.

McDonald's has 847 stores in Russia and KFC reached a milestone of 1,000 restaurants in the country last year.

Dairy

The world's largest yoghurt maker, French firm Danone, has said it will not commit new investment to Russia but will continue to sell dairy, water bottles and baby food in the country.

"It is very easy to get drawn into black-and-white thinking and demagogic positions, but in the end our reputation is about our behaviour," chief executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique told the Financial Times.

Danone dairy products
Danone dairy production at one of its biggest plants in the Russian town of Chekhov

"We have a responsibility to the people we feed, the farmers who provide us with milk, and the tens of thousands of people who depend on us."

Danone has 8,000 workers across 10 sites in Russia.

Tobacco

Tobacco giant Philip Morris International was the leading foreign company by revenue in Russia in 2020. It has suspended operations in Ukraine but not Russia.

Japan Tobacco, which has a 37% share of the Russian market and 4,500 employees in the country, also continues to operate in Russia. The company says it is "fully committed" to complying with national and international sanctions.

Cars

Russia is carmaker Renault's second-biggest market and accounts for around 12% of Renault's revenue, about $5.5bn (£4.2bn). The French government currently has a 15% stake in Renault and is its most important investor in terms of voting rights.

The French company has not made any statements on the issue and has not responded to the BBC's request for comment.

