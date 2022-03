Uniqlo shop

The owner of Uniqlo has made a U-turn and decided to suspend operations in Russia.

Fast Retailing said it faced "operational challenges" due to the "worsening of the conflict situation" after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier in the week it had said it would keep its Russian shops open, saying that clothing is a "necessity of life".

But it now joins a rush of global brands halting operations in Russia.