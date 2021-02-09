Uniqlo’s cult-favorite AIRism face masks are finally back in stock

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Chances are, by now, you probably have a vast collection of your favorite face masks. Whether you keep a stash in your car or have them by the front door so you can grab-and-go, stocking up on the most essential accessory of the year is a must.

As more state governments are implementing mask mandates to stop the spread of COVID-19, you really can never have too many masks on hand. And luckily, UNIQLO’s best-selling AIRism face masks are back in stock.

“With many state and local governments advising doubling up on single-layer masks for increased protection, UNIQLO’s AIRism masks comes already fully equipped with a three-layer construction: a moisture-wicking inner layer for comfort, a high-performance filter housed in the middle layer, and an outer layer made of UV-blocking AIRism mesh for additional sun protection,” the brand explains.

Shop: Uniqlo AIRism Face Mask (Pack of 3)

The reusable masks perfect for high-performance workouts and are also machine-washable. Available in three neutral colors (black, white, gray), you can choose from sizes ranging from small to extra-large.

With over 1,000 reviews, Uniqlo shoppers are recommending the masks due to their comfort and breathability. One five-star reviewer wrote, “I’ve got 30 different masks, but I have 6 of these! Very comfortable, breathable (important!), and with three layers I think they are safer than the two-layer cotton masks.”

